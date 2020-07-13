'Radio Host Karen' Fired After Filming Herself Yelling At Total Strangers To Speak English
After weeks and weeks of "Karens" suffering public humiliation and the occasional loss of their jobs after being caught on film having bizarre racist or anti-mask breakdowns in public, one woman decided to give bystanders a break and film her own bizarre, racist anti-mask breakdown herself.
Nashua, New Hampshire, talk radio host Dianna Ploss is now out of a job after filming and posting a video of herself yelling at some landscapers for speaking Spanish, and then yelling at a black man who asked her politely to please stop harassing people for wearing a mask.
Ploss, who describes herself on her Twitter profile as a "MAGA Activist," was on her way to work when she saw the landscapers and decided to whip out her phone, yell at them and ask if they are "illegal," and demand they speak English. Apparently, despite being from Cambridge, Massachusetts — an area with many non-English speakers in a state that has its own Portuguese channel because so many people speak Portuguese -- Ploss was under the impression that anyone who does not speak English is here illegally, and also that it is illegal to speak languages other than English in the United States. (It is not.)
The United States of America, as those of us who passed third grade social studies know, does not have an official language. Also, even in countries that do have official languages, it is not illegal to speak languages other than the official language.
While Ploss was in the middle of her rant about how people not even speaking to her should speak English so she can understand them, a nice Black man came up and suggested she stop harassing a bunch of people who were just trying to do their job.
She then explained to her audience at home:
"Okay, so this guy decided he's gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior. Because he's a black man. He's gonna protect the brown man from this white woman … white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish."
For the record, the man was not confronting her for walking by these men, but rather for histrionically screaming at them. That was the issue, not the walking.
The man who confronted her was wearing a mask, which prompted Ploss to demand to know why he was wearing a mask. The man then informed her that there was a "global pandemic" happening, to which she scoffed.
After the incident went viral, Ploss's employer WSMN Broadcasting announced she was no longer affiliated with the station.
They wrote:
Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.
This is all well and good, but a quick perusal of the YouTube channel for Ploss's show indicates she has been real clear on her racism and hatred for quite some time now. Many of her videos feature her harassing people in a racist and hateful way. Another recent video of Ploss shows her screaming about Black Lives Matter being a terrorist organization.
There's nothing like someone with a strong Massachusetts accent screaming a bunch of racist bullshit, I tell you.
The official Twitter profile for Ploss's show also indicates that her predilections have been clear for a long while. Also that she promoted a lot of QAnonsense, because of course she did. It's clear WSMN was fine promoting her intolerance, racism and hatred right up until there was an embarrassing viral incident, and that's pretty unfortunate.
Who knows what her next steps will be, but going by this, she may have a fruitful career ahead of her as a right-wing grifter.
