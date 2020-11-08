Ready Your Champagne And/Or Ice Cream Cones And Watch Biden's Acceptance Speech With Us!
Hey! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are gonna talk to you about how Trump is a big giant loserface! Come and watch and discuss! I would write more than this but I have to make a marinade for some shrimp! Enjoy! Talk amongst yourselves!
LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris address the nation www.youtube.com
