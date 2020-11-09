Real Stories Of People Who Really Messed Up At Work! Tabs, Mon., Nov. 9, 2020
Well my darlings don't we all feel a whole lot better?
JOTUS's transition website is up. Not a ton of detail, but laying out his top four priorities: the pandemic, the economy, racial justice, and climate change. I can dig it. (Build Back Better)
This is absolutely pathetic: The New York Times just took the Trump campaign's word for it that they meant to have their presser between a dildo store and a crematorium 24 miles outside Philadelphia. "In reality" my ass. Poorly done, New York Times.
Here, New York Times, this is how you don't beclown yourself. It Began on a Golden Escalator. It May Have Ended at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. (Washington Post)
Why the Supreme Court probably won't steal the election for Trump. — Ian Milhiser at Vox
"We're for sure going to be suing our way to a win. Make sure we haven't ID'ed any lawyers and don't have any kind of strategy for it." Fucking idiots. (Wall Street Journal)
Wait, the fraud lawsuits aren't real, they're just about the monster's feelings? Well then. (Talking Points Memo)
Joe Biden's win won't fix America, but it gives us time to try. — Hayes Brown at MSNBC
An outpouring of joy and hope! (The Nation)
Seems like a fine Day One to me! (Business Insider)
Yes please, Kevin Kruse, let's kill the Electoral College! (MSNBC)
"This fucking virus." Inside Trump's stupid reelection campaign. — Politico
This is cool.
There is some infighting going on for a change in the Dem Party. It will not go on in the Wonkette comments. The Democratic Party needs young progressives to be at home in the party and anyone blaming them for drawing GOP fire should remember they do the same thing to Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. And AOC is correct:
"So I need my colleagues to understand that we are not the enemy," she said. "And that their base is not the enemy. That the Movement for Black Lives is not the enemy, that Medicare for all is not the enemy. This isn't even just about winning an argument. It's that if they keep going after the wrong thing [she is discussing here lack of digital strategy], I mean, they're just setting up their own obsolescence."
About the Senate, transformational change, and not being paralyzed to inaction by the debt, centrist Republicans, etc. Moderate Chuck Schumer says he wants much bolder change. Let's do! — Anand Giridharadas in the New York Times
Don't know about you, but I'm ready for seven mocktails to try right now, just like this pineapple sunrise I'm drinking at the moment without a drop of tequila or rum. (Liquor)
