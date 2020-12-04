Republican Woman Acknowledges Basic Fact Of Reality
When you think about it, it's kind of amazing that practically every time a Republican says a thing that is true rather than a thing that is a lie or a bizarre delusion, we have to have a whole news cycle about it and it ends up trending on Twitter. That is how low the bar is set. Like practically any one of them could have a whole day's worth of attention just for saying vaccines don't cause autism or the earth is more than 6,000 years old.
And ever since the election, it's a whole big deal when one of them acknowledges that Donald Trump lost or that Joe Biden won or slips and says President-elect Biden when they're all supposed to be pretending that Trump actually won the election and that this will be proven to be true any minute now.
The latest person to take the plunge is none other than Kellyanne Conway, former Trump advisor and owner of approximately 45 Black Halo Jackie O sheath dresses, who admitted in an interview with 19th News that Joe Biden is probably gonna be the president after all:
Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump has "the right" to exhaust his legal challenges, but acknowledged that Joe Biden appears headed to the White House as the next president of the United States.
"The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right," Conway said in an interview with The 19th's Washington correspondent, Amanda Becker, that aired Friday. "If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do."
She's even graciously offered to help the Biden administration, because she cares about a "peaceful transfer of democracy" and not because she's testing the waters to see if she is tainted for life for having been so heavily associated with Donald Trump.
Conway also pledged to work with "future administrations," saying: "If there's anything I can ever do to help … they can count on me."
"You always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration," she added.
Sure.
We have no intention of going all, "Oh! This means she's good now! Yay Kellyanne Conway! Girl power!" because Kellyanne Conway is still a truly awful human being. She just happens to be a truly awful human being who is seeing which way the wind is blowing at the moment. Good for being reality-based, at least.
Of course, most Republicans are still sticking to the line that Trump could still pull this off, including MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell.
“There’s so much [evidence] that when everybody sees what’s there, even the Democrats are gonna go, ‘well, at least… https://t.co/qjP0lnY7OG— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1607110514.0
And then there is Michele Bachmann, who recently recorded a video prayer asking Jesus to give him a second term.
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann has a personal request for God: "Lord, would you allow Donald Trump to have a… https://t.co/AC6rQnRdb1— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch)1607097050.0
But even she seems super bored to death by her own prayer, judging by the extra-flat delivery on all the "Oh gods."
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Talk amongst yourselves and enjoy!
