GOP Vaccine Resisters Real Put Out Over Wearing Masks Again, Which They Never Did In First Place
The House of Representatives is once again requiring its members, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside the Capitol. This applies to even the sedition caucus members, who can ignore the Constitution but not Capitol physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan's guidance.
The reimposed mask mandate reflects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's revised masking recommendations as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads at an alarming rate. Rightwing blowback was immediate and not limited to Fox News hosts. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's uninterested in actual leadership, tweeted:
Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.
When asked about McCarthy's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said simply, “He's such a moron." She's right, and everyone knows it. Although, we assume in the privacy of his own home, McCarthy is called “Mr. Moron."
Question: Is Kevin McCarthy a moron and if so, why? https://t.co/A26QKCwOHF— Acyn (@Acyn)1627487597.0
This was the moron's simpering response to Pelosi's cold diss:
"Well if she's so bright, I'd like to know where the science changes in the Capitol, between the House and the Senate," he said, referring to different rules regarding masks between the two chambers.
Pelosi doesn't need to furiously scribble notations on a blackboard to explain that she's speaker of the House and has no control over what happens in the Senate, though she could run over and give Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a noogie. McCarthy is too much of a scaredy cat to confront Pelosi about the rule change and claims he never thinks "it's productive when I talk to her." It's like the old TV show “Moonlighting" except they'll always hate each other.
The CDC conceded that the new mask recommendations weren't “welcome news" but instead of suggesting we all rally together against the pandemic like a united nation, McCarthy just sees a way to exploit this to his political gain. Joe Biden, Pelosi, and those damn liberals want to deny Americans the freedom to infect others with COVID-19.
McCarthy also tweeted:
Vaccines work and vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks.
By forcing vaccinated Americans to return to masks, the Biden administration is not only casting doubt on a safe and effective vaccine but contradicting why vaccines exist.
This is the emerging rightwing talking point, which deliberately ignores the CDC's stated reasoning for recommending vaccinated people wear masks. Data have shown that vaccinated people can carry high viral loads of the Delta variant and spread it to unvaccinated people, which includes children who aren't yet eligible for vaccination. And of course, there's also the unvaccinated people who refuse to wear masks without a mandate for everyone — and that's pretty much all of them. And while your inner Ayn Rand might say let the unvaccinated eat COVID, maxed-out hospitals in states with low vaccination rates could result in people with otherwise treatable illnesses dying.
Vaccines are most effective with a collective effort from the public, but that sounds too close to socialism for the GOP's comfort. Rep. Chip Roy from Texas complained about the mask mandate on the House floor, with a maskless and mindless Marjorie Taylor Greene sitting behind him.
ROY: I can't come to the floor and exercise my constitutional duty unless I wear a mask? Which is it? Vaccines or masks?
Sweet Christ. It's not a binary choice, and these assholes didn't want to do either one. Roy refused to publicly state his vaccination status, like he was a high school student who wouldn't confirm if he was still a virgin.
"I don't think it's anybody's damn business whether I'm vaccinated or not," Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told CNN. "This is ridiculous, what we're doing. The American people are fully capable of making an educated decision about whether they want to get the vaccine or not."
So, even before the CDC's revised mask recommendations, Roy should've worn a mask in the House because he (and Rep. HIPAA Violation) refused to say whether they were vaccinated. Every single Democratic member of the House got vaccinated without making fuss and now are adhering to the new mask mandate while Republicans throw temper tantrums on the House floor.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has consistently regurgitated vaccine disinformation on social media, believes she shouldn't have to wear a mask inside the Capitol. According to CNN's Manu Raju, Boebert threw a mask back at a House staffer who tried to hand one to her today.
Boebert's office stated that the inexplicable congresswoman “refuses to comply with Speaker Pelosi's anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate." Boebert knows very little about science, actual totalitarian regimes, or basic human decency. Months ago, Boebert said that she wasn't in a class of people who needed the vaccine because she was young and healthy. Vaccine resistance among misinformed young adults is a serious obstacle to achieving herd immunity. This is what Boebert's willful ignorance has helped wrought.
Goddamnit, I hate these people.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Keep Wonkette going forever, please, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."