Conspiracy Theorists Celebrate 'Make Up Weird Sh*t About Bill Gates And Pretend It's True Day'
Back in May, we told you all about how half of all Fox viewers believed that Bill Gates was going to use the COVID-19 vaccine to implant microchips into everyone, for some nefarious purpose that may or may not have something to do with the Mark of the Beast. Today, such people are celebrating #ExposeBillGates Day, wherein they will make up weird stuff about Bill Gates and then tweet about it. Apparently these people will also be "taking to the streets," though I haven't seen anything about that yet.
The purpose of this day of action is to "expose" Gates' "control agenda," a thing that exists only in the minds of those who, shall we say, "do their own research" by watching YouTube videos and also just making shit up.
Via Hive Blog:
WHAT: A non-partisan coalition of alternative media organizations and activist groups are calling for a Global Day of Action to #ExposeBillGates and his control agenda.
In the first few months of 2020, billionaire Bill Gates has been promoted as the savior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he is lauded as a hero Gates has been a force of disruption and shaky science. The truth is Bill Gates hides a darker agenda.
Gates has made numerous media appearances calling for extended lock downs, contact tracing surveillance, digital certificates to travel and work, and announced his intention to vaccinate 7 billion people. Gates' family also has ties to discredited eugenics science and believes billionaires like him should help reduce the world's population. (For those who might be new to this information we recommend watching The Bill Gates documentary series from The Corbett Report and/or reading The Bill Gates investigation from The Last American Vagabond.)
It's time to #ExposeBillGates and expose his agenda. Together we can shine the light on Gates' true intentions and change the course of humanity.
WHEN: Join us on Saturday June 13, 2020 as we spread the word about Bill Gates' agenda. We encourage everyone interested to organize and host documentary screenings, share articles, pass out flyers, drop banners, and share on social media using the hashtag #ExposeBillGates. We encourage everyone to share accurate and credible information about Gates' goals. This is a non-partisan event and activists from all sides of the political spectrum are welcome.
To help spread the word about #ExposeBillGates Day please make this image your profile pic on all social media accounts.
Sadly, this invite does not say what it is they actually think Bill Gates is doing or what his end game is supposed to be here. They claim to want to shine a light on his true intentions, and yet they never say what those intentions even are. So far, we've got extended lockdowns, contact tracing and vaccines, all of which very much seem exactly like things that would
enable him to take over the world ... for SATAN help us manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
But hey! Let's see what they have to say, huh?
This guy is very upset about the Coronap Landemic and the Masters of The Universe.
Oh look, it's Michelle Malkin, noted promoter of white supremacists!
This one has a whole damn cartoon of "Bill Gates" explaining that he is super jazzed about lockdowns and social distancing and contact tracing, and has planned for this all along but also fails to explain why. So far I am only getting that he just really hates individual freedom. For reasons.
The extra crazy thing about this video is that Cartoon Bill Gates talks about his plan to get to decide who lives and who dies by namechecking COVID-19 and climate change, which these people do not believe are real things. How is anyone dying from either of them, if they are not real?
These memes also suggest that he is just super jazzed about killing people.
I also gather that these people are very worried about eugenics, but also seem to be the same people who, just recently, were totally in favor of sacrificing their own grandmas in order to get a manicure.
Personally, I have no great love of Bill Gates, or any other rich person. I don't think there is anything that anyone can do to earn that much money when there is a single child going hungry, anywhere in the world. It's disgusting and he should be taxed at an extremely high rate. I do not, however, think that Bill Gates is sitting around planning to put microchips in everyone through a vaccine. Conspiracy theorists always love the "who benefits?" question, right? Well, who benefits from this?
If Bill Gates just wanted to kill people, he would have enough money to do that without needing to invent a whole pandemic and then microchip people with vaccines in order to track their trips to the supermarket or whatever. He could probably even get himself an island and do a whole Most Dangerous Game thing. That seems a lot easier than whatever this is.
And now, this is your open thread!
