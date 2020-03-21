RIP Kenny Rogers: Singer, Dolly Parton Duet-er And Roasted Chicken Impresario
Kenny Rogers passed away last night. He made a lot of good music, a lot of good duets with Dolly Parton, and he also made a lot of good chicken. For real, Kenny Rogers' Roasters was vastly superior to Boston Market and it is an absolute shame that they went out of business in the States.
And since we're all tired of talking about and thinking (and writing) about the 'rona, I figured it would be nice to just have a Kenny Rogers appreciation post for the open thread today.
Starting, of course with Dolly Parton:
And here, of course, is part of the Seinfeld episode wherein Kramer gets addicted to Kenny's chicken (which, again, was very good chicken).
YouTube youtu.be
Here are some songs! This is his most famous one, I'm pretty sure.
Kenny Rogers - The Gambler youtu.be
Here are some good Dolly duets!
KENNY ROGERS & DOLLY PARTON - ISLANDS IN THE STREAM - HQ Audio youtu.be
Fun fact, but not really, if I do a Dolly Parton-Kenny Rogers duet at karaoke, I have to be Kenny Rogers. Dolly is way the hell out of my range.
The original of this is with Sheena Easton, of course, but I prefer the Dolly version.
We Got Tonight - Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers live 1985 youtu.be
Look how cute!
Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers - I Will Always Love You - Celebrating 25 Years Of Dollywood youtu.be
Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers - Real Love (Official Video) youtu.be
And, of course, "I Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)," from when he was in First Edition, before he went solo or country.
The First Edition : Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) youtu.be
My mom has always said that line "I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in" alone is the most perfect and descriptive phrase that has ever been constructed in the English language, including all of Shakespeare, and that she has thought about this at least once a month ever since the song came out. I don't know that I would go that far, but it is a very good line.
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Enjoy!
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse