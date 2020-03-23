Rita Wilson Is The Mack Daddy Momma Mack We Need Right Now
Famous acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus almost two weeks ago. In retrospect, this unpleasant news was an early sign that life would never be good again. We were officially sinners in the hands of an angry God or at least suckers doomed by an incompetent president.
Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized in isolation for a week before they were discharged last Monday. They're now recovering in self-quarantine at their Queensland home, which is probably nicer than yours. It's been a tough week. More and more states are on total stay-at-home lockdowns and we're all bummed and reliving the middle part of The Shining.
This is why it was so awesome to see Wilson rapping along to Naughty by Nature's 1992 classic, “Hip Hop Hooray." This wasn't a drunk bachelorette party at karaoke night. The girl's got flow. She's damn good.
Rita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature www.youtube.com
“Hip Hooray" was my freshman college-year jam, back when students went to college. Hanks and Wilson's son Chet is a rapper, which a real thing that happened. However, Chet was only two when this song first dropped. I'd like to think that thirtysomething Wilson and Hanks were jamming to this in the clubs back in the day, and that's what set their son on his path to Slim Shady-ness.
The Naughty by Nature track is infectiously joyous and also has a special connection to Seattle, Washington, a city the coronavirus has hit especially hard. It was Ken Griffey Jr.'s walk-up music when he was with the Seattle Mariners. It's a song for celebration and Americans wants to believe we'll celebrate something again.
Wilson is a tremendous actor and singer. She's also a breast cancer survivor, and it's impressive to see her handle another health crisis with grace and humor. She titled her viral video, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See It to Believe It." I'm very glad we did.
While you're stuck inside, you could do a lot worse than dipping into Wilson's lengthy filmography. Here's a great moment from 1993's Sleepless in Seattle, which also featured her husband. Wilson moved us to weepy tears when discussing the ending of Affair to Remember.
That's a Chick's Movie - Sleepless in Seattle (6/8) Movie CLIP (1993) HD www.youtube.com
Thank you, Ms. Wilson, we needed this.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).