Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur, Put On Your Shocked Face
During a live interview Saturday on the Los Angeles-based radio program, "The Mo'Kelly Show,” convicted felon (yes, still) Roger Stone used a racial slur to refer to the host, Morris W. O'Kelly, who is black.
So basically he slipped up and spoke exactly how we assume he speaks when he is not being recorded.
After Stone went on for quite some time about how his conviction was "unfair" in the first place O'Kelly noted that there are a whole lot of people in the prison system who have been treated unfairly, hinting that perhaps being BFFs with the President of the United States helped a little bit in getting his sentence commuted.
I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the Federal justice system, I do absolutely believe that. But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly. There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily, how your number just happened to come up in the lottery, I am guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?
Rather than respond to O'Kelly's question, Stone muttered "[something something] arguing with this n*gro" either to himself or to someone who was in the room with him.
This occurs at about 12:30 minutes into the interview.
Stone then remains silent for about a minute before very obviously pretending that he got cut off, and when he came back, O'Kelly asked him about the slur that he very obviously used. Stone denied it, saying "I did not. You're out of your mind."
Later, listing television and radio networks he has appeared on and newspapers in which he has been published, Mr. O'Kelly then said: "The only thing that I felt was true, honest and sincere that Roger Stone said was in that moment that he thought I was not listening."
"All of my professional accolades, all my professional bona fides went out the window because as far as he was concerned, he was talking and arguing with a Negro.” [...]
Mr. O'Kelly said in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday night that Mr. Stone's use of the word was "clear, it was discernible, and it was unmistakable."
It really was.
Mr. O'Kelly said he was "disappointed and dismayed that in 2020, that's where we are."
"It's the diet version of the N-word, but as an African-American man, it's something I deal with pretty frequently," he said. "If there's a takeaway from the conversation, it is that Roger Stone gave an unvarnished look into what is in the heart of many Americans today."
And it's not something that just comes out of your mouth casually unless that is what's in your heart. Not that this is a thing that ought to surprise anyone about Roger Stone. He regularly said the word on Twitter, along with some other charming racial slurs.
No, the only surprising thing here is that Stone, whose job it was to be a political consultant, was unable to control his urge to use a slur for the duration of a 30-minute interview with a black man. Was 12 minutes and 30 seconds some kind of personal best for him? And did he actually think that anyone was going to buy that he did not say that when he very clearly did? It's not a word with a whole lot of rhymes, and it sure didn't sound at all like he was trying to order a gin cocktail of any kind.
If I were Roger Stone, which thankfully I am not, I would do what he did for the next forty seconds of that interview for the next forty years of my life and just keep my damn mouth shut and pretend I don't know when other people are talking to me.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse