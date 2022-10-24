WonkTVOctober 24, 2022 06:51 PM
LIVE: It's Ron DeSantis Vs. Human Decency, And Charlie Crist Will Be There Too!
Will this debate turn things around for Democrat Charlie Crist, who's been the governor of Florida before? Will Ron DeSantis charter a plane and kidnap migrants literally while he's onstage?
Watch and find out!
Follow Evan on Twitter right here!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.