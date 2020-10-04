Round-Up: They Never Promised Us A Rose Garden Massacre, But Here We Are
Hello and good day to you all! There's a lot going on right now, so instead of doing a bajillion posts on a Sunday, we're just gonna do a general round-up of stuff related to the White House Coronapocalypse. Cool? Cool.
Trump's doctors held another press conference. One in which Dr. Sean Conley attempted to explain why he was being so extremely shady about whether or not Trump had supplemental oxygen yesterday, saying that he "didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction." I find this confusing. Did he think that the virus could hear him?
"I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction," Dr. Conley say… https://t.co/vwnL2cjpcs— Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)1601827248.0
Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another member of Trump's medical team, says he's been doing great and they hope to release him on Monday.
"He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed," Garibaldi said. "[I]f he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course."
That is certainly an interesting choice, given that days 5-10 of coronavirus are when things can really go downhill.
The doctors also revealed that, in addition to the anti-body cocktail and the Redemsivir he'd been treated with, Trump is now on his second dose of dexamethasone, a steroid usually reserved for the most severe COVID-19 cases.
On "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Trump spokesman Jason Miller actually had the freaking gall to claim — while Trump is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — that he thinks Joe Biden wears the mask a little too much. He actually whined that he thinks Biden uses it as a "prop" because he wears it even when he's 20 or 30 feet away from the nearest person.
.@GStephanopoulos presses Jason Miller: “We’ve all seen the rallies without the masks. The Rose Garden event withou… https://t.co/jOOQP7Amc9— This Week (@This Week)1601817728.0
He said:
We take it seriously. It's why we give everyone coming to rallies or events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature. You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he's used the mask as a prop. Mask is very important, but even if he's — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That's not going to change anything that's out there. Also we've seen with — with Joe Biden, I mean, we can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives.
First of all, everyone does that. Because while sure, you might not be within close proximity of another person at a given moment in time, you might be in a minute. No one wants to pull their masks on and off every five seconds, because that is annoying.
Second, it's good that he's doing that! Seriously! He is promoting a positive behavior, which is what leaders are supposed to do. And sure, it's possible that Democrats are being more cautious than they need to be, but I think we'd all rather do that than get and spread coronavirus. It seems to have worked out better than the Republican way, at least.
In last night's debate between Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham, Harrison brought his own plexiglass shield in order to keep himself safe — as Graham had been in contact with Senator Mike Lee, who tested positive for COVID-19, and really, really should have been quarantining instead of doing a debate.
“Tonight I am taking [COVID] seriously. That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me, it’s a… https://t.co/WsWGDA4PzW— Meena Harris (@Meena Harris)1601773080.0
Harrison explained that he was being careful not just for himself, but for his family members. Harrison's great aunt died of COVID-19, alone in a hospital this past July.
Wow! Just look at these seven or so people who showed up to support Trump while he is ill!
9am on a Sunday morning and “Born in the USA” and Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” blaring outside the hos… https://t.co/maO2JiMuqi— Kelly O'Donnell (@Kelly O'Donnell)1601817462.0
You know, we always laugh at people for not “getting" what "Born In The USA" is about, but I actually think it's funnier that they are so into "God Bless The USA." Why? Because Lee Greenwood wrote like, the exact same song for Canada. And that seems like the kind of thing they really wouldn't like.
Three businesses in Charlotte, North Carolina are closing for a deep cleaning following a visit from Ivanka Trump, who visited them on Thursday. Both she and Jared Kushner tested negative on Friday, but sometimes an infection doesn't show up right away and they'd rather be safe than sorry.
Via Charlotte Business Journal:
"As a precaution, we will be performing a deep cleaning of Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery today. While our protocols have always exceeded the CDC Guidelines, we want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers," nonprofit Holy Angels posted on Facebook.
Plans are to reopen those businesses on Saturday.
"Rest assured that we have done our very best to protect our loyal customers and our dedicated employees," the post reads.
Holy Angels provides a full slate of services, from residential and medical to educational and employment, for adults and children with disabilities.
The White House knew about Hope Hicks testing positive on Thursday. This means that Vanky knew she could have been infected and decided "Eh, it's probably fine! I'll just go to these businesses that employ people with disabilities!"
Oh, and according to The Daily Beast, one of the businesses Ivanka visited was a facility that houses immunocompromised people and those with Down syndrome. So that's just great.
Speaking of the Trump kids, they've all been sharing pictures of Trump "hard at work" in his room at Walter Reed, noting how "relentless" and "unrelenting" he is, because apparently they could not locate the Official White House Thesaurus.
You know it's totally legit when he's posing at two different tables and a photographer just happened to be there when he switched it up.
The photos released by the WH tonight of the president working at Walter Reed were taken 10 minutes apart at 5:25:5… https://t.co/em1Q1lJf5V— Jon Ostrower (@Jon Ostrower)1601787154.0
And what important work was it that he was doing? Writing his name on a blank sheet of paper, in Sharpie.
@W7VOA @WhiteHouse @POTUS @WRBethesda This is my best take. Him writing his name on blank paper. https://t.co/zNAx7Gp7Ym— Darlene McDonald (@Darlene McDonald)1601781143.0
So relentless!
Somehow we missed this! On Friday, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis put out a press release about the publication of their "analysis examining instances of political interference in the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic." Shockingly enough, there was a lot of political interference in the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The subcommittee found that there were at least 47 separate incidents of political interference in the Administrations response to the coronavirus, including great hits like:
·Pressured health experts to adopt the Administration's talking points, even when they conflict with the science;
·Criticized, sidelined, and fired experts who insisted on sharing accurate scientific information with the public;
·Altered, delayed, and suppressed guidance and scientific reports on testing, protecting children, reopening schools, voting safely, and other topics;
·Authorized questionable virus treatments over the objections of scientists;
·Resisted efforts to ensure the safe development of a vaccine; and
·Diverted $265 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration for an ad campaign to "defeat despair and inspire hope" weeks before Election Day.
Sure, we know all of that stuff, but it's nice to have it all in one place.
That's it for now, but if there's anything important and new, we shall update accordingly! At least until we are done for the day!
