Russian TV Can't Stop LOLing At Putin's Special 'Agent' Donald Trump
There is trolling, and there is Russian state-run TV trolling Donald Trump after his most recent meeting with one of his Russian handlers (ALLEGEDLY) in the Oval Office on the very same day the House Judiciary Committee voted out articles of impeachment.
We still don't know what the hell Trump really discussed last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but we can't imagine it's anything good. The White House swears Trump was like "LOL don't meddle in our elections WINK WINK," but Lavrov says nah, that didn't even happen. Did Trump leak some more highly classified intel to the Russians, like he did when he met with Lavrov in 2017 in the Oval Office? WHO CAN SAY!
Julia Davis reports at the Daily Beast on Russian TV's reaction to the meeting, and surprise, they are doing boner-giggling cartwheels over every aspect of it. The network Rossiya 1 reportedly just loved the visuals of the pic you see above, and did a segment called "Puppet Master and 'Agent'—How to Understand Lavrov's Meeting With Trump." Very subtle!
Davis has more:
Vesti Nedeli, a Sunday news show on the same network, pointed out that it was Trump, personally, who asked Lavrov to pose standing near as Trump sat at his desk. It's almost the literal image of a power behind the throne.
Some people say behind every great man is an even greater woman. And behind every authoritarian shitheel wannabe American "president" is ... oh, it's another goddamned Russian, we guess.
But they're not just trolling the meeting itself. Davis reports that over there in Russia, they are well-aware that Trump -- despite his and his most fervent supporters' obvious and desperate wishes -- will eventually not be president anymore. And, well, let's just say Russian Fox News doesn't think that particular time in Donald Trump's life will be very pleasant.
Appearing on Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director general of ITAR-TASS, Russia's oldest and largest news agency, predicted: "Sooner or later, the Democrats will come back into power. The next term or the term after that, it doesn't matter... I have an even more unpleasant forecast for Trump. After the White House, he will face a very unhappy period."
The host, Vladimir Soloviev, smugly asked: "Should we get another apartment in Rostov ready?" Soloviev's allusion was to the situation of Viktor Yanukovych, former president of Ukraine, who was forced to flee to Russia in 2014 and settled in the city of Rostov-on-Don.
HA HA HA, RUSSIAN GUY MAKE DARK JOKE! ABOUT MAYBE DONALD TRUMP WILL HAVE TO ... HOW YOU SAY? ... MAKE APARTMENT IN ROSTOV!
Азаза! ололо! ржунимагу! пацталом!
(Those are all ways of saying "LOL!" in Russian, because that's the kind of research Wonkette is willing to do for you.)
Look, it's a very funny joke if you are a Russian. Because Yanukovych is up Moscow's ass and Donald Trump is up Moscow's ass, and maybe Trump will just have to run away to Russia like a common Yanukovych once he no longer has the protections from the American criminal justice system afforded him by the presidency. HA HA!
That is indeed very funny, but Davis reports something very serious, related to what we learned in the public impeachment hearings about how Trump's bribery and extortion of Ukraine, for military aid that should be a foregone conclusion, weakens and undermines Ukraine in its war against Russia. Witness after witness told us how being undermined like that backs Ukraine into a corner and strengthens Russia's already much more powerful hand, against the backdrop of a war Russia started when it decided to invade Ukraine and steal its territory. Well big surprise, but Russian TV is reportedly just full of shitting on Ukraine and gloating right now, especially after Trump's little snuggle meeting with Lavrov.
Hey, guess who still hasn't been invited to the White House? That's right, the president of Ukraine!
Meanwhile, remember that batshit "documentary" Rudy Giuliani has been filming in Ukraine, about the REAL story of how Joe Biden has been doing corruption in Ukraine by (we think?) poisoning its corrupt former prosecutor to death repeatedly, but don't worry, he got better? Davis reports that those clips are just running all over Russian TV, oh how shocking.
As we've been learning a lot lately, Kremlin propaganda is super-easy to produce when American Republicans are willing to make their own DIY versions of it on "Meet The Press" every week. Rudy Giuliani's "documentary" being a big hit in Russia is just another cherry on top.
Obviously, this love affair between American Republicans and Kremlin operatives is just really working for everyone involved:
Putin has expressed undisguised delight with the crusade led by Trump and Giuliani to whitewash Moscow's interference in the U.S. elections and pin the blame on Kyiv. Last month, the Russian president smugly remarked "Thank God no one is accusing us of interfering in the U.S. elections anymore. Now they're accusing Ukraine."
Rossiya-1 reporter Valentin Bogdanov surmised that by now the majority of American Republicans believe that Ukraine interfered in the U.S. elections, with the show airing various clips from Fox News.
Awesome, just awesome, everything about this is awesome.
One day America will have a normal president who isn't viewed as a tool of the Kremlin by the Kremlin and its various media organs. Maybe.
It's not today.
