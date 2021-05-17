Scott Baio Not Charles In Charge Of Knowing What A Publicly Traded Company Is
Well, it was just a very wild weekend for 1980s "Teen Bop" centerfolds turned sad right-wing shills. After Ricky Schroder, the "Silver Spoons" kid, made an ass out of himself by sharing a video of himself on Facebook berating a Costco employee for saying he had to wear a mask in the store just because it was the law in California, Scott Baio, TV's Chachi/Charles in Charge swooped in and came to his defense.
Baio, who played lawyer Bob Loblaw on "Arrested Development," tweeted, "The Costco manager/employee said 'it's a law to wear the mask' IT IS NOT A LAW. IT IS A MANDATE FROM THE DICTATORS!", as if to suggest it was therefore unenforceable and the employee was in the wrong for not allowing Schroder in.
There's no functional difference between a mandate and a law, at least not the way Scott Baio seems to think. A law is passed by the legislature and then signed by the Governor, whereas a mandate is made by a Governor with the authority granted to them by the legislature, by a law. Which comes as a result of all those people being democratically voted into office.
Comedian Christopher Titus responded to Baio's tweet by explaining to him a thing that he, as a devoted capitalist, should already know. "It's a private business Chachi, no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Why such a snowflake? You Cons really believe in 'rights' as long as you can do whatever the fuck YOU want. Society has rules, follow them or fuck off."
Now, before we get to Scott Baio's response, let's take a look at an interview he did with The Hollywood Reporter after his 2016 RNC speech. Bolding mine.
Q: How did your Happy Days colleagues react to [Baio being a conservative]?
I don't think anybody said anything to me. I think our country was in a different place back then, much less polarized. The Democrats back then weren't Socialists or Communists. I think they've gone so far left that now it's become more polarized. Back then, I was a Republican conservative, they were Democrats, but they weren't crazy liberals. They were just, "Oh, you can raise taxes a little bit." Now, if Donald Trump says the sky is blue, they say, "How dare he! He's racist!"
Q: What do you tell your conservative friends who are Never Trumpers?
I say, "You better welcome judges that'll take away the Second Amendment." And my friends are like, "The Senate will stand." I say, "The Senate won't stand up for anything. Neither will the House. They never do. Paul Ryan is a waste of time and space. So is Mitch McConnell. So you can say hello to having your guns taken away, say hello to having your freedoms taken away, say hello to much higher taxes." Hillary Clinton just said she was going to raise taxes on the middle class and the crowd cheered. That's how crazy it's become. So I say to my Never Trumpers: "Good luck, brother. Good luck in your Communist world."
Here he is whining last year about a table-read his "Happy Days" colleagues did to raise money for Joe Biden's campaign, tweeting, "What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful."
Scott Baio sees communists and socialists everywhere. He's been talking the John Birch Paranoid Blues for quite some time now. Very, very concerned about communism and socialism, that Scott Baio.
Now, no one expects anyone that freaked out by communism and socialism to be able to accurately define either communism or socialism. That would obviously be too much. But you'd at least expect them to understand what is or is not capitalism.
No such luck with Scott Baio, who responded to Titus's criticism by explaining that Costco is "a public company."
A public company, of course, does not mean that the state owns the means of production, but rather that it is publicly traded on the stock market, rather than privately held by owners.
Would Scott Baio prefer that the state owned the means of production and was therefore able to tell Costco what to do? Because that would be state socialism, not his (supposedly) beloved capitalism. It sure would be #shameful if he did not know the difference between those two very different things, one of which he hates and the other he loves.
In conclusion, "Charles In Charge" was the "Webster" of "Who's The Boss?"-es, and Tony Danza is not only a superior Italian sitcom actor, but he can probably explain what the words "communism" and "capitalism" mean, because he is an English teacher now.
