Trump And The MAGA Crowd Go Off The Deep End After SCOTUS Refuses To Undo The Election
On Friday, a heavily conservative Supreme Court that currently includes three justices personally appointed by Donald Trump, rejected a lawsuit from the state of Texas asking for the court to throw out the results of four battleground states that, very rudely, did not vote for Donald Trump — even though he really wanted them to. In an unsigned order, the court said that Texas "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections."
Justices Alito and Thomas, unsurprisingly, made it known that if it were up to them, they would have granted the motion to file the bill of complaint, but would not have done anything else:
The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.
Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.
Sure.
As you might imagine, Trump is handling this latest disappointment incredibly well.
I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters a… https://t.co/7R8s5vifrN— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1607778300.0
Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fou… https://t.co/vDtzdJ5dK6— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1607779195.0
WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1607780850.0
The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States… https://t.co/8aSceLLbbI— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1607789065.0
It appears that perhaps he is now turning to the Proud Boys — whom he previously told to "stand back and stand by" — for ... something, I guess. I don't know. Maybe a hug? He invited Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to the White House for some reason.
The Proud Boys, along with many other idiots, are currently protesting in DC in a "March for Trump," in hopes of getting the Supreme Court to change their mind or for something else to happen that will allow them to enjoy 4 more years of Trump tweets. You may recall that the last time the Proud Boys were there, they stabbed three people. So this should be pleasant for all involved.
And Alex Jones is there, to boot. Being protected by the Proud Boys because apparently he is too weak to take on any potential attackers himself. Guess those magic beans he sells don't work so well after all!
Alex Jones now marching here on Pennsylvania Avenue in DC. Headed to the Capitol. #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch… https://t.co/e4LcRfjArl— Benjamin Diez (@Benjamin Diez)1607789451.0
The MyPillow guy was there, calling us "little mini piranhas" trying to take their rights away one bite at a time and yelling about Jesus.
Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, just spoke at the Pennsylvania capitol. He told everyone to get to DC for the… https://t.co/Uo5yWXyG78— Jeff Rainforth (@Jeff Rainforth)1607718940.0
Over on Parler, Milo Yiannopoulos wailed into the night, calling for secession and talking about how he "lost everything helping to put Trump in office" and now feels "utterly betrayed."
Milo isn't the only one on Parler talking about a civil war, either.
And even on Twitter "Marshall Law" was trending.
Yes, the Parler nuts want "succession", but they want to declare"Marshall" Law too 😉🤔😂 https://t.co/A3ylgr7OFW— Trump for Prison 2021 (@Trump for Prison 2021)1607743744.0
Marshall's Law, I believe, is where you spend three hours staring at things in Marshall's, try super hard to like a weird dress from Free People that doesn't look great but also it's like 70 percent off so maybe you could make it work, and then come out with only a candle and some facial serum. Not sure how that is relevant, but okay!
Here is one thing I would like to know. Why are there no op-eds about these people living in a bubble? I mean, in 2016, we never heard the end of how liberals were blindsided by the election because we all live in liberal bubbles and don't know anyone from Real America (despite how very many of us ran screaming away from Real America in our youths). Surely, conservatives have long been living in a bubble of their own — one in which, by the way, they are constantly reassured that they are the Real Americans and the Patriots and that the Second Amendment guarantees them the right to overthrow the government if they don't like it. And that's not a healthy bubble like the one where you'd be surprised that people would vote for a man who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy, or the one that protected John Travolta from all of the things in the air that could kill him. That's a scary bubble.
Anyway, Sidney Powell is gonna drop some more lawsuits, because she's still not giving up. She is now hoping to get to the Supreme Court herself, which will almost definitely not happen. They may not have yet "begun to fight," but that doesn't really matter so much when the fight is over and no one really cares if you want to try to throw a few more punches, because you're the only one standing in the ring.
I'm ... not good at sports analogies. But you get what I'm saying. They're welcome to keep trying and keep trying, they're welcome to keep trying, but at the end of the day, they aren't gonna eke out a win here. Which, frankly, is quite a relief.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse