Secret Service Agents Take Bullet From President
On Sunday, Donald Trump, president of the United States (goddamnit if that still doesn't just sound wrong), decided to leave his room at Walter Reed hospital to do a little spin around the block so he could wave to his fans. In the car with him were at least two Secret Service agents who now have to quarantine themselves to be sure that they did not contract COVID-19. Because he needed a widdle ego boost.
Maybe they have families. They now have to wait two weeks before they can see those families. Or, you know, they should. Maybe they will actually contract COVID-19, because the adult president of the United States needed to go and wave at about 100 people standing outside his hospital. Maybe they'll die. Maybe they'll have lifelong complications. You never know. Donald Trump doesn't know. All he knows is that he needed to go wave, and he needed to be protected while doing so, so those Secret Service agents needed to sit in a hermetically sealed car with a man who has a highly contagious disease.
Perhaps they should have recruited the man at the end of this video who pledges his very life to Trump.
Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, noted that this was a very bad idea.
That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19… https://t.co/oAfXVcqcdg— Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@Dr. James P. Phillips, MD)1601847444.0
Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be qu… https://t.co/QPUT4AAYWX— Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@Dr. James P. Phillips, MD)1601847066.0
If you are thinking for one minute "Boy, you know who will be pissed off about this are all of those 'Back The Blue'/'Blue Lives Matter' conservatives who love cops so much!" you would be very, very wrong. In fact, they can't believe that we see anything wrong with this at all, and were very happy to remind us that it is their job to risk their lives for the President.
@ashleyfeinberg You know they have to jump in front of a bullet if someone shoots him, right? That's their job.— jerv (@jerv)1601848227.0
The left is mad at secret service for doing their jobs... Thank you, Mr President. https://t.co/m7ppbdfX8q— Mike (@Mike)1601863166.0
Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino attempted to claim that it was hypocrisy for liberals to care about the Secret Service agents in the car with Trump when he risked his life for Obama.
We should ALWAYS care about the Secret Service. But it’s fascinating how the media ONLY seems to give a shit about… https://t.co/LctyZOx1di— Dan Bongino (@Dan Bongino)1601851926.0
One would assume that he risked his life so that Obama could do his actual job, as president. Not so that Obama could sit in a car waving at passerby like he just won Miss Firecracker, just because he wanted to feel loved.
Current Secret Service agents themselves, however, were less than thrilled with the risk Trump was requiring the agents to take.
Via Washington Post:
The president, who wore a mask, waved to a crowd from the back of the vehicle after announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." Doctors immediately criticized the jaunt outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying the president had put everyone inside the vehicle at risk.
"Where are the adults?" said one former agent.
"He's not even pretending to care now," said another.
They spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.
It is of course the job of a Secret Service agent to put their lives at risk for the president. It is not, however, the president's job to put the lives of Secret Service agents at risk himself. He can't just whip out a gun and start shooting random Secret Service agents for funsies, either — although if he did, the Right would find a way to defend that, too, probably.
After all, they think he's the Second Coming.
"He rose after 3 days"
Trump put the lives of thousands of Americans at risk with his crap response to COVID-19. He put the lives of his most devoted fans at risk by telling them to inject bleach, which many of them did. He put his supporters at risk by continuing to have rallies. He put the lives of Chris Wallace, Joe Biden, and anyone else who attended the debate on Tuesday night at risk by not bothering to take a test before he went to the debate on Tuesday. He put the lives of people who were wiling to pay $250,000 to help him get elected at risk when he attended a fundraiser on Wednesday. He does not care if people live or die, because as far as he's concerned, other people exist only to make him feel good about himself.
