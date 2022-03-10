avril haines christopher wray house intelligence committee russia ukraine war scott berrier senate intelligence committee video william burns youtube paul nakasone senate intelligence committee russia ukraine hearing live

LIVE: Biden's Intel Chiefs Talk Russia And Ukraine In Senate

Evan Hurst
March 10, 2022 09:55 AM

DNI Avril Haines testifying in the House Intelligence Committee earlier this week

The other day, President Joe Biden's intel chiefs testified in the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's war against Ukraine. If you missed it, there's an encore performance, as CIA Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines, NSA Director Paul Nakasone, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier are testifying in the Senate Intel Committee today.

Live on WonkTV, which is actually just PBS NewsHour's YouTube.


UPDATE: That last video was fucked up, looks like. Here's a better one.

www.youtube.com

