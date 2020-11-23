Shiny Normal Things! What Is JOTUS Up To Today?
It's Thanksgiving Monday, and like you we are giving thanks that things will fucking slooooowly go back to not-trying-to-actively-murder-us. There will still be terrible people doing terrible things, but the most powerful man in the world won't be perpetrating (most of) them. So what is Joe Biden doing today?
He's appointing some folks!
Would you like a secretary of State who is neither an oil executive nor Mike Pompeo? Meet Antony Blinken! He's a (((globalist))) and we mean both of those things in the best possible ways! His stepfather was rescued from the camps by an American soldier who was the son of a slave. He's a longtime Biden advisor who helped craft the Iran Nuclear Deal (but also advised him to vote to authorize the war in Iraq). Still, superprogs like this Bernie Sanders foreign policy advisor say he's a solid dude.
This is a good choice. Tony has the strong confidence of the president-elect and the knowledge and experience for t… https://t.co/ozQK5olB8z— Matt Duss (@Matt Duss)1606097499.0
Who else is into it? Just Grover.
Grover meets Deputy Secretary Tony Blinken to talk about refugees. www.youtube.com
And another appointment!
Breaking: @JohnKerry is named as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the NSC. It’s first time th… https://t.co/KOmvAlsI0I— Our Daily Planet (@Our Daily Planet)1606152345.0
I mean, we'd all rather it was Jay Inslee, but he is busy stealing governor's races from some guy who for sure definitely won.
This lady, Avril Haines, will be Director of National Intelligence instead of yet another Devin Nunes thug:
Blah blah blah, senior counsel this and deputy CIA deputy that, but Haines "served in various roles including Senior Research Scholar at Columbia University; a Senior Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; and a member of the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service. Haines received her bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center."
That's cool.
A UN Ambassador who is not Nikki Haley! (Or Ric Fucking Grenell.) Meet Linda Bloodworth Thomason just kidding it is Linda Thomas-Greenfield (but Bloodworth Thomason would be cool too).
Retired Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, is returning to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, where she led the bureau focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources (2012-2013), leading a team in charge of the State Department's 70,000-strong workforce.
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland (at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. In Washington, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of African Affairs (2006-2008), and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2004-2006).
Plus a shitload more stuff she did!
He talked to foreign leaders without yelling at them, seriously, remember when Trump's first calls with everyone but Putin were him being a steaming pile of shit?
He talked to New Zealand's Jacinda Ardernand didn't even scream at her.
The two leaders had a "positive and warm" phone call, Ardern said on Monday, and she had invited Biden to visit, saying: "He spoke of his fond memories of visiting New Zealand years ago. He was very pleased to be invited to come back here."
She said she had sensed Biden's desire to work constructively on trade and other matters of mutual interest such as climate change response. "We discussed Covid-19 and the president-elect spoke positively about New Zealand's response to the pandemic," the prime minister said.
"I offered to him and his team access to New Zealand health officials in order to share their experience on things we've learnt on our Covid-19 journey." New Zealand's response to the pandemic has been one of the most successful in the world in stark contrast to the situation in the US.
NO LIES DETECTED. Meanwhile, remember all the way back in the first horrifying Trump hours, when we got readouts of Trump's first calls with foreign leaders? Good, because we can't find the links to any of them.
This has been a post.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.