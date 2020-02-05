Somebody Make A Statue Of Mitt's Car Elevator, He's Voting To Convict! Your Final Trump Impeachment TOTAL EXONERATION Liveblog!
Well, well, well! There is one Republican senator who has a modicum of a conscience, and his last name is Romney, just like the RNC's trolliest most terrible godawful chairwoman ever also has the last name Romney, except for how she is not allowed to use it because it hurts Donald Trump's feelings. We have a feeling Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel won't be traveling up her uncle's car elevator anytime soon, because Uncle Mittens has announced that he will vote to convict Donald Trump on article one of the impeachment, for the simple reason that Trump obviously is guilty, and despite what Trump-protecting GOP senators would have us believe, Trump's crimes are easily the most egregious we have ever seen from an American president, a threat to the fabric of the republic itself.
In fact, here is his quote, as it will be remembered by history, because Romney's courage here will go down in history:
"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."
Romney got a little teary-eyed as he built suspense to announce his vote, because he was talking about how he made an oath TO GOD to be an impartial juror, and we guess Mittens just gets a little bit misty when he thinks about TO GOD. He said he trusted that, though he and his GOP colleagues came to different conclusions, they still totally took their oaths seriously, because he had to pay lip service to that idea, even though it's clear that Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and the others LIED TO THE GOD WHO LOVES MITTENS when they took their oaths.
Mittens also said he is well aware that Trump and his shitholes will say all kinds of mean things about him right now, but that's OK, Mittens ain't give a care. (Actually, we just lied at you. In a pre-taped Fox News interview, Mittens said he does in fact give a care, and noted that hell is probably going to rain down not only on him but on his grandkids. Because that's what happens when you go against a tinpot wannabe dictator.)
Hey look, a Trump shithole:
If you'd like to watch the Romney announcement on the Senate floor, click here.
The official vote to TOTALLY EXONERATE Trump will be coming up at 4 p.m. Eastern, so like 40 minutes from now. And this will be your liveblog/livestreaming location!
Wonkette would note that with Doug Jones announcing he is voting to convict, if we can keep both Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on the right side of history, Trump still won't be removed from office obviously, but Democrats will be able to say the vote to convict was #bipartisan, whereas Trump will not be able to say the vote to acquit was. But like we said, that's a big if.
Stay tuned for updates!
