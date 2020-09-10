Sounds Like Dipsh*t (Acting) DHS Chief Chad Wolf Covering Up 2020 Russia Election Attack In Real Time!
Brian Murphy was the head of intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security — the Principal Deputy Undersecretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, if you want to be specific. And he is the next contestant on "So You Wanna Whistleblow Trump's Fucked Up Criming?"
Murphy's whistleblower complaint is, like all whistleblower complaints in the Trump era, a five alarm fire. He says (Acting) DHS Chief Chad Wolf literally told him to stop making intelligence reports on Russian attacks on the 2020 election. That he was told to stand down. That it made Donald Trump look bad. That he should (more or less) make up shit about 'GIIIIIIINA and Iran instead.
You got that? Senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security told the head of intel to hide intel on the ongoing Russian attack and make up attacks from 'GIIIIIIIINA and Iran.
Wolf, whose own appointment was illegal, told Murphy these orders were coming directly from the White House, specifically National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
Murphy is alleging crimes were committed and power was abused, all to protect Trump and hide that Russia is yet again working its ass off to steal the election for him. And that's just one part of the whistleblower complaint!
The Complaint!
Murphy says (acting) Chad told him in mid-May 2020 to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran."
Does that sound familiar to you? It should, because as we've been discussing, the Trump administration is HELLBENT on lying that Iran and 'GIIIIIIIIINA are the ones actually attacking the election, for Joe Biden's benefit, when the truth is that while Iran and 'GIIIIIIIIINA hate Trump, like most people do, Russia is the one actually attacking our election to help Trump "win."
Indeed, they are so hellbent that the Iran and 'GIIIIIIINA thing ended up in the National Counterterrorism and Security Center (NCSC) assessment on election threats delivered by NCSC Director William Evanina in August, as if their activities were equal to Russia's. Of course, if you actually READ THE FUCKING DOCUMENT, the NCSC assessment didn't put those three countries on the same level at all. Russia was the only one actually attacking the election. But you had to read it for yourself to learn that. The Trump administration is counting on you not doing that.
Wolf told Murphy "these instructions specifically originated from White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien." In other words, the cover-up of America being under attack by Russia yet again, for Trump, came from the top.
Murphy told Wolf to fuck off, "as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger."
Murphy tried twice to complain about this in May to (Acting) HHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, whose own appointment, to a different Trump administration position he holds at the same time as his DHS position, is illegal. Murphy can't say exactly what he said in the complaints to Cooch, because it's classified, but tells us it "pertained to abuse of authority, willfully withholding intelligence information from Congress, and the improper administration of an intelligence program" regarding Russia ATTACKING THE ELECTION.
In July, DHS Chief of Staff John Gountanis emailed Murphy to tell him to please not share any more of his information about Russia ATTACKING THE ELECTION, until Murphy could meet with (acting) Chad about it. When they talked on July 8, (acting) Chad said Murphy's intel assessment should be "held" because it "made the President look bad."
From the complaint:
Mr. Murphy objected, stating that it was improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons for political embarrassment. In response, Mr. Wolf took steps to exclude Mr. Murphy from relevant future meetings on the subject. The draft product was eventually completed without Mr. Murphy's involvement and was made public in a leak to the media by unknown individuals. It is Mr. Murphy's assessment that the analysis in the leaked "completed draft" attempts to place the actions of Russia on par with those of Iran and China in a manner that is misleading and inconsistent with the actual intelligence data.
For all Murphy's efforts, he says they threatened to fire him quite a few times, stemming from disclosures going all the way back to 2018, including one disclosure where he said former DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen may have said a wee perjury to Congress.
He was finally demoted in August, but still works at DHS.
The Context!
As the Washington Post notes, these types of assessments from DHS "are routinely shared with the FBI, other federal law enforcement agencies, and state and local governments." In other words, this is the leadership of DHS, at the direction of the White House, saying hey, don't tell the FBI what we know about Russia working to steal the election for Trump. Shhhhhhh.
DHS is, of course, also the one responsible for telling states what kinds of election attacks they need to protect themselves from. Shhhhhhhhh.
From Murphy's complaint, it sounds like his troubles with the Trump administration trying to kill his intel assessments have been going on for a while. After Murphy's former colleague David Glawe testified before the House Homeland Security Committee in September 2018, Trump wanted Glawe fired because he said out loud to Congress that Russia had attacked the 2016 election for Trump. After that, Glawe said he couldn't back Murphy up on "election interference assessments" anymore. (Glawe has now retired.)
Murphy made many complaints about intelligence mishandling in the subsequent months and years. He gave them to people like Sue Gordon, the badass career official who was Dan Coats's deputy when he was director of national intelligence. He also gave them to Kash Patel, that absolute dumbass moron Devin Nunes stooge who has failed upward from the "Order on Ineptitude" he received as a DOJ lawyer in 2016 all the way to where he is right now serving as deputy DNI. (Patel was part of the scheme to gin up Ukrainian Biden smears to help steal the 2020 election for Trump. Also remember that Trump cleaned out the leadership at ODNI and installed asslicking dipshits precisely because ODNI leadership kept saying out loud that Russia was trying to steal the 2020 election for Trump.)
Murphy made five reports to Patel in March and April of this year. We assume Patel threw them in the trash, because he's part of the Trump crime regime, and that's what you do with reports about Russians helping your Dear Leader.
This is all happening against a backdrop of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Kash's boss, ordering an end to in-person briefings to Congress on ongoing election attacks. Meanwhile (acting) Chad Wolf is out there saying the real election threat is 'GIIIIIIIINA, and Trump's Roy Cohn understudy Bill Barr is going on Fox News and saying 'GIIIIIIIIIINA, because the Trump administration's plan is to literally make up an election attack from 'GIIIIIIIIIINA. After all, if 'GIIIIIIIIINA is doing it for Biden, it's only fair that Russia should get to do it for Trump, right?
Meanwhile, documents just keep leaking out of DHS, documents (acting) Chad has blocked from dissemination, saying Russia is working in tandem with the Trump campaign to accuse Joe Biden of having dementia, and to attack the safety of mail-in voting. God knows what else is to come.
The House Intelligence Committee has asked Murphy to testify on September 21. We will see if the Trump administration manages to hide him like they're trying to hide intel on this year's Trumpo-Russian attack on our democracy.
But Wait There's More To The Complaint!
The rest of the complaint is about how Murphy was told to do the same fucking things to assessments about white supremacists and Antifa. To be clear, he was supposed to soften the stuff about white supremacists and Russia in the 2020 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA), because Trump likes them. In another assessment, he was asked to just cold make up shit about Antifa, because that's the monster that lives under Trump's bed. Specifically, he was supposed to "modify intelligence assessments to ensure they matched up with the public comments by President Trump on the subject of ANTIFA and 'anarchist' groups." Murphy told Wolf and Cooch to fuck off.
Oh yeah, and they also wanted him to lie about "suspected terrorists" crossing the Mexican border, to help manufacture Trump's case for BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL.
But we'll handle all that in another blog post.
