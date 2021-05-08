Sovereign Citizen Streams Self Stealing Vial Of Vaccine, To Save Us All From 'Poisoning'
Currently making the rounds of "patriot" social media is this nutso video of a Minnesota gentleman, one Thomas Humphrey, walking out of a drugstore with what appears to be a full vial of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. He states that he's going to have it analyzed in a lab, so everyone will know what's really in it. Here you go, courtesy of the nice folks at the "Patriot Takes" Twitter account, which documents all sorts of weirdass rightwing social media.
This is all over RW social media right now. https://t.co/iDqNJt5NsG— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸)1620390855.0
Nothing like recording yourself committing an act of theft! Mr. Humphrey says he just wants to read the label on the vial, then grabs the vial and leaves, because after all, he's taking his vaccine, get it?
I'm gonna investigate. Here, we'll trade. You can take the mask and I'll be taking the vaccine here. Don't touch me. This is my vaccine guys...this is poisoning people, so uh just taking my vaccine...We outta here.
Now, we haven't been able to chase down a lot of information on Mr. Humphrey, except that he has apparently pulled a similar stunt at a walk-in clinic recently, too. On Tuesday, he posted a video to Facebook of his visit to "take his vaccine," by which he also meant grabbing the vial, shouting to others in the clinic that the vaccine would kill them, and then leaving in a hurry.
Not entirely sure where this was recorded; an alert person on Twitter pointed out to me that the clinic seems to be in Minnesota or in Western Wisconsin, because that's where Allina Health operates.
In both instances, staff at the clinic and the drugstore appear to have called the police, though we haven't seen any information on whether Humphrey has been arrested.
Mr Humphrey is also a sovereign citizen, and posted video Thursday of his encounter with two incredibly patient police officers, because he doesn't have a license plate or a driver's license. (He explained that he cut up his driver's license and returned it to the DMV, because he declined to enter a contract with the state.) We were impressed by the male cop, who clearly has studied up on sovereign citizen loon.
And yes, he even told the cops that any information they found about him in their system referred only to the fictional legal entity that has his name, not to him, because that person does not exist. He also warned that if they arrested him, he would have to bill the cops $1,000 a minute for the entire time they detain him. after all, he's a private American national, and no law is binding on him except the Constitution, as he understands it.
Spoiler: They arrested him and he went to jail, briefly. Later, he posted another video proclaiming, "My kidnappers have set me free." So we guess his latest exploits hadn't yet been recorded. Mind you, they can't arrest him for anything, because as an American he's entitled to a vaccine, and he simply chose to walk out with an entire vial of the stuff.
Thank goodness, before all that happened, Humphrey got the two vials of stolen vaccine mailed off to a lab, carefully documenting part of the process on Facebook, and of course thanking God for all the help.
Before he managed to make that contact, Humphrey posted video of himself walking into "a lab" Wednesday, though he didn't actually have any luck getting the "poison" analyzed. No doubt because they're all in on the plot together, you know.
