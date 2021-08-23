Spit Out That Horse Dewormer, Papaw, The Pfizer Vaccine Is Fully FDA-Approved!
Wasn't one of the big (supposed) hold-ups for vaccine skeptics that they were just really reluctant to get this totally brand new vaccine before it had full FDA approval? Isn't that one of the reasons they've been eating horse paste?
Well good news, Papaw, you can spit that horse paste right on out your mouth, because the FDA has given full authorization to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine! Until today, it was under an emergency use authorization, which brilliant brain wizards in the anti-vaxxer community thought meant there was some kind of conspiracy, or that it was far less likely to be safe than it is. All of that is BS.
Pfizer's vaccine met the agency's "high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated." [...]
Full approval is "more psychological than anything else," said Dr. Paul Offit, a voting member of the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. "I mean you already have more than 320 million doses administered that are out there. The vaccines already have an enormous safety and efficacy profile."
It's great if this convinces somebody on the fence to go ahead and get their damn shots, though we suspect many will just move the goalposts and find a new reason why they can't possibly do their part to help end a global pandemic.
That said, CNBC notes that full approval will "likely" help corporate America and other large entities go ahead and mandate the vaccine for employees and the like, if they haven't already. That should help get numbers up even more.
U.S. approval is also likely to spur a new wave of vaccine mandates from corporate America. Major companies – from Walt Disney to Walmart – have already told some or all of their employees that they must get fully vaccinated against Covid this fall. Still, some private businesses may have felt hesitant about requiring the shots, before full approval, even though they had the legal authority to do so, said Dorit Reiss, a professor of law at UC Hastings College of the Law.
The Pentagon said it would make vaccinations mandatory for service members "no later" than the middle of September, or sooner if the FDA grants full approval earlier.
"You're going to see the empowerment of local enterprises, giving mandates that could be colleges, universities, places of business, a whole variety and I strongly support that," White House chief medical officer Dr. Anthony Fauci said Aug 8, when asked about full approval of the vaccines. "The time has come. ... We've got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated."
While it's truly shocking to learn that horse dewormer doesn't cure COVID, nothing about today's news is shocking, nothing at all. NPR reports that Moderna's vaccine will likely get its own full approval very soon.
So go out there and get vaccinated if you haven't already, sheeple! Do it for America!
[CNBC]
