States Where Americans Don't Want To Live Anymore! Tabs, Fri., June 18, 2021
Tonight is the first Wonkmeet of the season! Go hang out with Fukui, San Francisco! In the Embarcadero, Fukui will be there from 4:30ish on! (WONKMEETS)
"GOP crushes Manchin's hopes for elections compromise." You don't fucking say.
"It needs to be blocked," said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who praised Manchin last week for "saving our country" in encouraging bipartisanship.
Hollow mordant laughter, Politico.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) says when Stacey Abrams endorsed Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) voting rights proposal, "it became… https://t.co/e10dZolyQp— The Recount (@The Recount)1623952835.0
Stop "moving forward" without Trumpist accountability, Democrats, the goddamn coup isn't over yet. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
Tucker Carlson's 1/6 Truthers Movement. (The FBI did it. Maybe Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Maybe the Antifa Black Lives Matter FBI.) (Media Matters)
Politico gonna Politico: How the monthly child tax credit might be unwelcome. Uh huh. Meanwhile, in reality: Please make sure the working people with kids in your life know about the IRS signup tool if they're too poor to pay federal taxes.
Some lunatic threatened to put out a hit, with Ukrainian assassins, on his GOP primary opponent, and is awfully mad they made it public.
"This is a dirty political tactic that has caused a lot of people a lot of stress and is completely unnecessary," he said.
Much more at the link. Lol? — Politico
National Park Service says DO NOT push your friends down to get eaten by bears, thus saving yourself. It's NOT NICE. (Idaho Statesman)
"Who wants to listen to a Black gay has-been?" How about everybody who doesn't suck. The unseen 1979 ABC interview with James Baldwin. (Esquire)
We shipped the Native American children off to horrific boarding schools. They died. Their families want us to admit it. — VOA News
The best broadband in the country, free to the poor, and put up with public money despite all the telcom companies trying to stop it? It's in ... would you believe ... Chattanooga, Tennessee? (The American Prospect)
A guide to em dashes, en dashes, and hyphens. Okay, thank you, Dictionary. — Merriam Webster
Juneteenth: Celebrating the fruits of our labors. Gorgeous, with recipes, at Food and Wine.
