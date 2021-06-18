juneteenth recipes joe manchin bipartisan news brief june 18 2021

States Where Americans Don't Want To Live Anymore! Tabs, Fri., June 18, 2021

News
Rebecca Schoenkopf
June 18, 2021 07:00 AM
Tabs gifs by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Tonight is the first Wonkmeet of the season! Go hang out with Fukui, San Francisco! In the Embarcadero, Fukui will be there from 4:30ish on! (WONKMEETS)

"GOP crushes Manchin's hopes for elections compromise." You don't fucking say.

"It needs to be blocked," said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who praised Manchin last week for "saving our country" in encouraging bipartisanship.

Hollow mordant laughter, Politico.

Mmhmmmmm.

Stop "moving forward" without Trumpist accountability, Democrats, the goddamn coup isn't over yet. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Tucker Carlson's 1/6 Truthers Movement. (The FBI did it. Maybe Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Maybe the Antifa Black Lives Matter FBI.) (Media Matters)

Politico gonna Politico: How the monthly child tax credit might be unwelcome. Uh huh. Meanwhile, in reality: Please make sure the working people with kids in your life know about the IRS signup tool if they're too poor to pay federal taxes.

Some lunatic threatened to put out a hit, with Ukrainian assassins, on his GOP primary opponent, and is awfully mad they made it public.

"This is a dirty political tactic that has caused a lot of people a lot of stress and is completely unnecessary," he said.

Much more at the link. Lol? — Politico

National Park Service says DO NOT push your friends down to get eaten by bears, thus saving yourself. It's NOT NICE. (Idaho Statesman)

"Who wants to listen to a Black gay has-been?" How about everybody who doesn't suck. The unseen 1979 ABC interview with James Baldwin. (Esquire)

We shipped the Native American children off to horrific boarding schools. They died. Their families want us to admit it. — VOA News

The best broadband in the country, free to the poor, and put up with public money despite all the telcom companies trying to stop it? It's in ... would you believe ... Chattanooga, Tennessee? (The American Prospect)

A guide to em dashes, en dashes, and hyphens. Okay, thank you, Dictionary. — Merriam Webster

Juneteenth: Celebrating the fruits of our labors. Gorgeous, with recipes, at Food and Wine.

