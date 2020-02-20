Dana Rohrabacher: If I Did It, Oh Wait, I Did!
Yesterday we learned that in 2017, when now-former congressman from Moscow Dana Rohrabacher went to London with his white supremacist award-winning journalist pal Chuck Johnson to play "My Scratching Post Or Yours?" with Julian Assange, Rohrabacher made Assange an offer.
Find some "proof" of the dumbshit conspiracy theory that the Russians did not hack the Democrats in 2016, and that it was all Seth Rich, Rohrabacher promised Assange, and YOU, sir, will get a pardon from Donald J. Trump! Just "prove" that HILLARY IS THE REAL COLLUSION, and it'll all be fine! And if you could throw in some dirt on the Bidens, that'd be cool too, hahaha just kidding, you are not the president of Ukraine! (We made up that last part. The rest of it is real.)
There's still a bit of a question over whether Rohrabacher was actually delivering special instructions from Trump, because all accounts of the time make it seem like then-chief of staff John Kelly wouldn't let crazy-ass Rohrabacher anywhere near the president. So maybe he was doing a little freelancing, as a ploy to see if he could get into Assange's stinky litter box.
But that didn't stop White House driver-of-the-year and comms person Stephanie Grisham from making this face (at least we imagine she made this face)
and loudly exclaiming that the DEMO-CRAPS done MADED IT UP! Or, actual quote: "The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he's an ex-congressman. He's never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never-ending hoax and total lie from the DNC."
Dana Rohrabacher, though? He did an interview with Yahoo! News and said yeah, he totally did that thing everybody says he did.
Former California Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher confirmed in a new interview that during a three-hour meeting at the Ecuadorian Embassy in August 2017, he told Julian Assange he would get President Trump to give him a pardon if he turned over information proving the Russians had not been the source of internal Democratic National Committee emails published by WikiLeaks.
Rohrabacher says he even called John Kelly about it. Ayup. And he's PROUD of what he done! Which, again, is travel to London to sample Julian Assange's catnip and dangle a pardon in front of Assange's face, in exchange for "proof" of a Kremlin conspiracy theory about the REAL hacker, Seth Rich.
So that's that.
To be totally fair to Stephanie Grisham, it's possible that she didn't even really know what she was commenting on when she issued her "DNC LIES!" statement. Maybe her mind was somewhere else, like at a 2-for-1 happy hour at Chili's. How would we know?
Ever the Russian stooge, Dana Rohrabacher also told Yahoo! News that he still believes that Seth Rich was the REAL hacker, even more than he used to. "The whole thing stinks," said Rohrabacher, referring not to the poop-smeared kitty litter walls Julian Assange used to live among at the Ecuadorian embassy, but to what he thinks is a big conspiracy theory lie about the Russians attacking the 2016 election.
Oh well fuck Dana Rohrabacher, that ding-a-ling ain't in Congress anymore, yee haw!
