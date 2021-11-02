arizona audit qanon va-gov wendy rogers wendy rogers virginia

Stupid Arizona QAnon Idiot Has Racist Thing To Say About Virginia Elections

Right Wing Extremism
Evan Hurst
November 02, 2021 04:19 PM

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers. She is of course a Republican.

Wendy Rogers is the QAnon-loving GOP state senator from Arizona who really got excited when she heard about the Arizona frauditors scanning the ballots for secret bamboo, because that's how stupid she is. She wasn't even trolling. She thought it was so cool that the frauditors were examining ballots like that, to find out if China had secretly sent a bunch of 'em to Arizona on Joe Biden's behalf.

Anyway, she's also a vile racist, if this tweet she sent about Virginia's elections today is a reliable barometer for such things, and if the bamboo thing didn't spoil that surprise for you.

JoeMyGod also shares this one, where she shares a different kind of debased bigotry:

What a piece of shit.

The bamboo thing always gets us, though. It's like how how how can a person be that stupid?

We bet she also still thinks the Let's Go Brandon joke is a hilarious kneeslapper too.

Oh wait here we go:

Goddammit, you can't even parody these people.

Go vote, Virginia.

OPEN THREAD.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc