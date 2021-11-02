Stupid Arizona QAnon Idiot Has Racist Thing To Say About Virginia Elections
Wendy Rogers is the QAnon-loving GOP state senator from Arizona who really got excited when she heard about the Arizona frauditors scanning the ballots for secret bamboo, because that's how stupid she is. She wasn't even trolling. She thought it was so cool that the frauditors were examining ballots like that, to find out if China had secretly sent a bunch of 'em to Arizona on Joe Biden's behalf.
Anyway, she's also a vile racist, if this tweet she sent about Virginia's elections today is a reliable barometer for such things, and if the bamboo thing didn't spoil that surprise for you.
Good morning. Today is election day in Virginia. Check in if you already voted Republican. Also, if you have family… https://t.co/btEyvXIjnC— Wendy Rogers (@Wendy Rogers) 1635857872.0
JoeMyGod also shares this one, where she shares a different kind of debased bigotry:
.@zillow went woke with the LGTBQ rankings and now they are going broke.— Wendy Rogers (@Wendy Rogers) 1635795689.0
What a piece of shit.
The bamboo thing always gets us, though. It's like how how how can a person be that stupid?
We bet she also still thinks the Let's Go Brandon joke is a hilarious kneeslapper too.
Oh wait here we go:
Goddammit, you can't even parody these people.
Go vote, Virginia.
OPEN THREAD.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.