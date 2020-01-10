Tulsi Gabbard Still Fighting 'Warmonger' Hillary Clinton For 2016 Dem Nomination
You might've noticed the hashtag #IVotedForHillaryClinton trending on Twitter earlier this week. People wanted to declare that they'd chosen sanity over what actually wound up in the White House. Donald Trump is marching us to a senseless war, as Republicans like to do whenever they're in office. Hillary Clinton tried to warn us. She didn't belabor the point. She often just pointed at Trump during debates and shouted, "Are you fucking kidding me?"
Some conservatives are claiming, however, that Clinton's Iran strategy wouldn't have differed much from Trump's. That assumes Trump actually has an Iran strategy and there's no evidence of this. His entire foreign policy is just a game of pin the tail on the dildo.
The Conservative Fighters website shared this bit of nonsense.
Clinton's attitude toward Iran has always been one of aggression. While running for president in 2008 against then-Illinois senator Barack Obama, Clinton backed "massive retaliation" against Iran if the Iranian regime attacked American interests abroad or launched a nuclear strike at Israel.
That's not aggression. That's a warning from a position of strength. It's like Obi-Wan Kenobi telling Darth Vader, "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine." Both are fancy ways of saying, "Your move, asshole." RedState directed its readers to a Reuters article from 2008 when Democratic presidential candidate Clinton said that the US under her absolute rule could "totally obliterate Iran." This wasn't a campaign promise: "Iran. Gone. First 100 days." There was -- wait for it -- context.
"I want the Iranians to know that if I'm the president, we will attack Iran (if it attacks Israel)," Clinton said in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."
"In the next 10 years, during which they might foolishly consider launching an attack on Israel, we would be able to totally obliterate them," she said.
"That's a terrible thing to say but those people who run Iran need to understand that because that perhaps will deter them from doing something that would be reckless, foolish and tragic," Clinton said.
Spoiler alert: Iran didn't launch a nuclear strike against Israel last week when Trump killed Qasem Soleimani.
Bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran www.youtube.com
Clinton was tough as nails, yes, but you can't run for president as a woman and talk about defeating America's enemies with the power of love like some common Marianne Williamson. She had to be harder than her male counterparts, but she was never reckless. She didn't joke about bombing a nation, where people live, to the tune of a Beach Boys song.
This absurdity reached its nadir, where most things do, with Tulsi Gabbard. The Democratic presidential candidate appeared the other night on Tucker Carlson's show, where she's a frequent guest. She's his Larry "Bud" Melman. Carlson made the absurd assertion that Clinton is a "neocon" -- you know, like George W. Bush, whose self-branded "doctrine" called for "preemptive war." Clinton might've fucked Iran's shit up if it attacked the US or our allies, but actual neoconservatives would and did invade a country for looking at us funny. This a distinction an intelligent person would appreciate, so obviously Gabbard agreed with Carlson's BS assessment of Clinton.
Tulsi Gabbard: 'Everybody knows' Hillary Clinton is a 'war-monger' www.youtube.com
GABBARD: I think everybody knows and understands that [Clinton] is a warmonger... You look throughout, obviously, her support for the war in Iraq [in 2003], throughout her history. Her track record is well known. And I think this is why a lot of people back in 2016 and the general election decided that they would vote for Trump, because of what he was saying on the campaign trail about ending stupid wars and bringing our troops home.
A good friend of mine supported Bernie Sanders over Clinton during the 2016 Democratic primary because she believed Clinton was too "hawkish," but when the general election came around, she never believed for a second that Trump was the "dove" to Clinton's "hawk." Only Maureen Dowd was that gullible.
Gabbard likes to call Clinton a "warmonger," as if Clinton drools like a Pavlovian dog at the prospect of war. Meanwhile, she whitewashes Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail. Trump frequently claimed he'd force the US military to commit war crimes against our enemies, even targeting the families of terrorists. Lindsey Graham at the time correctly argued that Trump's repulsive bluster endangered the lives of US armed forces. If Gabbard or anyone for that matter believed Trump when he said he'd "end stupid wars" rather than mindlessly start them, they either weren't paying attention to the words that came out of his mouth or they're incredibly stupid themselves.
