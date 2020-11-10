Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue Know Who Stole Georgia Election, And It Is GOP SOS Who Didn't Rig It
The two Georgia runoff elections on January 5 will determine control of the Senate. Joe Biden's upset win of the Peach State has given Democrats renewed hope of flipping both seats. Incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue aren't running toward the center, however. They're standing by their klansman, Donald Trump, who is lying that his loss in key states was due to nonexistent voter fraud.
Loeffler and Perdue released a joint statement Monday attacking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for all the “failures" on his watch that resulted in Trump losing the state. (How could he let all those Black people vote? What happened to the jellybean jar test?)
"There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems," Loeffler and Perdue said in a joint statement. "The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately."
That's harsh and also completely without evidence. But Loeffler and Perdue don't care if they torch their supporters' faith in free elections. They want to amp up white grievance so Trump's fanbase will come out for them even when he's not on the ballot.
UPDATE: @GaSecofState has responded with a rather biting statement of his own, saying he will not resign. “As a Re… https://t.co/UKlRm1RCpL— Blayne Alexander (@Blayne Alexander)1604957134.0
Raffensperger is a Republican himself but he's almost respectable. He responded to Loeffler and Perdue's nonsense with a firm “I am telling you I'm not going." He's not resigning, and he considers the the election a “resounding success." This isn't a “mission accomplished" bluster or “heck of job, Brownie" cluelessness. The reporting process for Georgia's election returns was prompt and transparent. It's not Raffensperger's fault that Trump repelled white suburbanites.
RAFFENSPERGER: Was there illegal voting? I'm sure there was. And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia's electoral votes? That is unlikely.
There you have it: Trump's toast in Georgia. Raffensperger knows it. Loeffler and Perdue know it. And if we generously apply the theory of evolution, Trump and his supporters should know it in a few million years.
Raffensperger ended his statement with a diss best served cold.
RAFFENSPERGER: As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.
When Republicans fight each other, the only ones who benefit are the American public.
Loeffler and Perdue are obviously currying favor with President Lame Duck, who's likely annoyed that Raffensperger isn't as corrupt as his predecessor, Gov. Brian Kemp, who's fully committed to the Republican principle of “One Black Man, No Vote."
Kemp has argued that “any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated," which apparently means a spoiled 74-year-old baby can throw a tantrum if he doesn't win. He also repeated the current Republican mantra that only LEGAL votes will be counted, by which they mean white and Republican.
“Legal ballots” is the new “whites only” https://t.co/a5OP87jrq4— Eric Haywood (@Eric Haywood)1604958342.0
Holy crap! What's with the extreme Norma Desmond closeup? It's like he's saying, “That's right. LOOK AT YOUR GOVERNOR!"
During a CNN interview Monday, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said that, “at this point, we've not seen any sort of credible examples." Oh, and also, the Earth isn't flat. Duncan's a Republican so it's a question of how long it takes before they get his mind right.
Kelly Loeffler is a rightwing troll and opportunist. She's never actually won a Senate race and was first runner-up in her own special election. She's at real risk. David Perdue decisively beat Democrat Michelle Nunn in 2014, but this year, Jon Ossoff kept him below 50 percent and forced a runoff. Logic and math might dictate that both Republicans need to win many of those Biden voters in the suburbs. Perdue outperformed Trump, so it's unclear why he's running around holding his jock.
Their gross strategy could still work if Democrats don't get the voters back out on January 5. Donate here to help their efforts. Even if the Senate wasn't at stake, Loeffler and Perdue are still bums who need to GTFO.
