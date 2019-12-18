Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch Goes On 'Fox & Friends' To Do War On War On Christmas
Once again, everything is fucked.
Yesterday, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch woke up, thought "Fuck impartiality," and appeared on "Fox & Friends," a TV show that primarily exists to rally Donald Trump's fans. Judges who are supposed to both be and appear impartial normally don't appear on cable networks, particularly cable networks that act as arms of political parties. But Gorsuch used his book, A Republic, If You Can Keep It, as an excuse to appear on Trump's favorite show.
As a Supreme Court justice, Gorsuch could easily appear on any news program and any network of his choice. The fact that he chose this show and this network only demonstrates the fact that he is not even trying to pretend to be unbiased.
Further evidence that Gorsuch doesn't care about appearing unbiased can be seen throughout the appearance:
Justice Neil Gorsuch goes one-on-one with Ainsley Earhardt in exclusive interview www.youtube.com
Gorsuch began the interview by saying "Merry Christmas" to trigger the libs, which is definitely something a Supreme Court justice should be doing and definitely proves he has a finger on the pulse of "things that exist in real life." Right-wing sycophants delighted in it, just as Gorsuch intended. Ben Shapiro's Daily Caller said:
Leftwing critics suggested the justice was signaling his sympathies with people disturbed at the secularization of American public life by saying "Merry Christmas" instead of its capacious alternative "Happy Holidays."
Look, I could give a flying fuck if Neil Gorsuch wants to dress up as baby Jesus and scream "Merry Christmas" from the roof of his brownstone. If Gorsuch's "Merry Christmas" had come at the end of the segment, it hardly would have registered. But it was clearly contrived and came out of nowhere; Gorsuch just awkwardly blurted out "Merry Christmas" instead of "hello" or "good morning" after being welcomed to the show.
Neil Gorsuch, like everyone else in the country, is free to wish a Merry Christmas to anyone he wants. It's the fact that he obviously said it to score points with the "WaR oN cHrIsTmAs" crowd that's a problem -- along with the fact that he apparently thinks there is one. He's supposed to be a Supreme Court justice, not a right wing troll.
Gorsuch also used the interview to decry civic ignorance, saying, "Ten percent of Americans apparently believe that Judith Sheindlin serves on the United States Supreme Court. You know her as Judge Judy. I love Judge Judy, but she is not one of my colleagues." This claim about Judge Judy had appeared on "Fox & Friends" the day before, so either Gorsuch was doing his homework or, like Trump, he gets his news from a lying propagandist outlet.
The interview further highlighted the irony of Neil Gorsuch, the man who is only on the Supreme Court because of Mitch McConnell's ratfucking in the Senate, writing a book about the importance of separation of powers. Since being appointed by Trump, Gorsuch hasn't seen a policy from the racist-in-chief that he hasn't been eager to rubber stamp.
Even the title of the book, A Republic, If You Can Keep It, drips with irony. The title comes from a Benjamin Franklin quote about how fragile our democratic system truly is. Quite rich, when you consider the fact that Gorsuch only has his position because Republicans have tried their damnedest to destroy our democratic system and further their own power.
Canon 2 of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, titled "A Judge Should Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety in all Activities," includes the following guidelines:
(A) Respect for Law. A judge should respect and comply with the law and should act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.
(B) Outside Influence. A judge should not allow family, social, political, financial, or other relationships to influence judicial conduct or judgment. A judge should neither lend the prestige of the judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge or others nor convey or permit others to convey the impression that they are in a special position to influence the judge.
In legal matters, the appearance of impropriety is nearly as important as actual impropriety. That's because the appearance of impropriety can destroy public confidence in the judiciary. Unfortunately, the judicial code of conduct doesn't actually officially apply to Supreme Court justices.
That's right. The nine most powerful judges in the country are also the only judges in the country who are not bound by ethical rules.
At the most politically charged time in American history since the Civil War, it would be nice if we could trust Supreme Court justices to conduct themselves in an ethical and impartial manner without binding rules. But, as Gorsuch's appearance on Trump & Friends demonstrates, that idea is clearly a pipe dream.
