Sure Would Be Nice If Republicans Would Grow Up And Get Their F*cking COVID Shots
Remember how Joe Biden, the president of the United States, set a goal of having 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July, so that we could declare independence from this damned virus?
The country as a whole has fallen just short of the benchmark, with 67 percent of the over-18 population having received at least one dose of the inoculation. But 20 states have reached the high bar set by the president, with 70 percent of residents having gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to The New York Times. Those states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington, D.C. have also achieved 70 percent vaccination.
Good job, 20 states, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam. The rest of you ... Jesus, could you possibly grow up and get your fucking shots?
From what we saw this weekend, most people are pretty much back to normal when it comes to how they're celebrating and enjoying life. And that's great, if they're vaccinated! Meanwhile, there is this new Delta variant of the coronavirus out there, that's just insanely contagious and killing people. It's apparently really bad in Missouri, which is notably not on the list above. Only blue states and territories are on the list above.
Know what's interesting though? We read an article the other day about a super-spreader party in Australia where pretty much everybody got the Delta variant. Know who didn't get it? The six people who were fully vaccinated. That's just one anecdote, but if further studies bear that out, then maybe the current vaccines we have can help push us through the new variant, as well. Maybe so. On the other hand, maybe not. We just don't know yet.
Unfortunately, there was other news this weekend about the great
unwashed unvaccinated 33 percent. According to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll, 29 percent of Americans say they probably won't get vaccinated. Twenty percent say definitely not. Thirty-eight percent of Republicans say definitely not, whereas only six percent of Democrats say that.
The Washington Post also reported this weekend that 15 million Americans have missed getting their second dose of the COVID vaccine. We guess they just forgot.
So hey, good job, America. If any of y'all vaccinated folks would like to come with us to go live on an island somewhere and never come back, let us know.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.