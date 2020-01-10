3 Ways Your Cat Asks For Help, Or Else Not That. Tabs, Fri., Jan. 10, 2020
Sometimes I feel like somebody's watching me. No I don't because we don't have that shit in our house.
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Florida Republicans getting ass-bit in trying to fuck over felons, and our Liz is ON IT at Above the Law!
Fuck this fucking fuck.
"Are you here for an affair?" Everything you didn't know about Buck Henry, which is everything if the only thing you knew about Buck Henry was The Graduate. He wrote To Die For? He was Liz Lemon's dad? ("You can't have a Lemon party without old Dick!") Etc. Goodbye Buck Henry, goodbye.
If you can get all the way through this ProPublica on Mississippi prisons, you're a better man than I am. Ima go have a liedown for a minute.
RBG: Beating cancer like the boss of you.
Maxar Technologies
Donna saw a picture of Australia burning at night from space. Oh how pretty, she said. Australia is on fire, I told her, and she made a concerned face, but I did not tell her about the barbecued kangaroos or the red air and gas masks and On the Beach. I did not tell her we were making jokes about climate change 30 years ago, and 17 years ago, and 10 years ago, and now. I don't know what to tell her. The future is now. Raising children on climate change.
I'm so old I remember when Rupert Murdoch was concerned about climate change. I guess that got in the way of whatever he's after.
Which is the opposite of this good woman, Emily Raboteau, who kept an engrossing diary of everyone she spoke to about climate change for a year in the aptly titled A Year of Talking About Climate Change. Hypnotic.
Cord Jefferson went from blogging to writing for the best shows on television, "Succession," "Watchmen," and "The Good Place." I don't listen to podcasts, so if you do, please let me know if he explains how to do that.
The best things this New Yorker woman has eaten this decade.
The best places the New York Times wants you to go this year (with a sort of half-assed "sustainability" framing).
In These Times takes a deep look at what a Warren presidency would look like. (Hint to some other idiots, not In These Times which is great, Elizabeth Warren is not a Bernie Sanders copycatter who doesn't know "what is movement." Lawyers Guns & Money already explained that too, it is almost like these dicks aren't listening.)
What to do with cardamom bitters
A 100 percent tariff on wines? Gee, who do we know who owns a domestic winery?
Reminder if you sign up through this link for this wine club of Not Trump wines, I get money. It's not an ad, it's just me getting money for wine. Some of you did this last time! And I got money for wine!
Nerds on Twitter were taking exception to the Q to the Nth power of the data minus the hypotenuse, but is it possible that we just need to spend money on air filters and our childrens' brains will engooden?
These are the people who died, died.
And this is a song about people who died, died.
The Jim Carroll Band "People Who Died" www.youtube.com
