TV Nerds Who Are Utter Bombshells Out Of Character! Tabs, Fri., Jan. 8, 2021

Junior's Capital Riot VIP room, lucky Junior!
T r e a s o n: The Trump crime family watched & supervised the violence on the Capitol from their own "Situation Ro… https://t.co/X95Z72qHCi— Samira Edi🌹ImpeachTrumpAgain (@Samira Edi🌹ImpeachTrumpAgain)1610026769.0
What do foreign security and counterintel officials think about Wednesday's attempted coup? What do you think they think? — Business Insider
We're starting to get more reporting on WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK CAPITOL POLICE. (AP) Capitol Police chief resigning, oh you think? (AP again) A tick-tock of the "monumental failure." (WaPo)
Good fucking god:
"I was actually on the phone with Leader Hoyer who was pleading with us to send the guard," [Maryland Gov. Larry] Hogan said. "He was yelling across the room to Schumer and they were back and forth saying we do have the authorization and I'm saying, 'I'm telling you we do not have the authorization.' "
Hogan said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, was repeatedly rebuffed by the Pentagon.
Gowen "kept running it up the flagpole, and we don't have authorization," Hogan said. "We don't have authorization."
Ninety minutes later, Hogan said, he received a call "out of the blue, not from the secretary of defense, not through what would be normal channels," but from Ryan McCarthy, the secretary of the Army. McCarthy asked if the Maryland guardsmen could "come as soon as possible," Hogan recounted.
Lawyer up, evvvvvverybody. — Washington Post
The president's attorney Lin Wood wrote on Parler after the riot, "get the firing squad ready" and "Pence goes first." Gosh, that sounds bad, is that bad? (Forbes)
"This is not America," a woman said to a small group, her voice shaking. She was crying, hysterical. "They're shooting at us. They're supposed to shoot BLM, but they're shooting the patriots." (The Nation)
Chicago police union president John Catanzara thinks you're all being meeeean to the traaaaaitors. Chicago police union president John Catanzara can get fucked. — WBEZ
Republicans warned this day would come. Then they forgot. (NBC News)
Joe Scarborough wants Trump and Junior and Giuliani ARRESTED YESTERTODAY. This is some live-TV cussing mad!
This is worth your time. Turn up the volume and please share. Thank you, @JoeNBC, for being the voice we need right… https://t.co/OPnAT6QBHt— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa Milano)1610044602.0
John Kelly: 25A The Motherfucker Already. (Politico)
Former Missouri Senator John Danforth calls supporting Josh Hawley "the worst mistake" of his life. (STL Post Dispatch)
Fascism has consequences.
This just in: @SimonSchuster "has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRA… https://t.co/6BXOxzC2KU— Brian Stelter (@Brian Stelter)1610059617.0
Are you familiar with the Wall Street Journal? Its news pages are widely regarded as excellent; its opinion pages are widely regarded as lunatical. You do not have to have a subscription; they cost one million dollars a month. So let us give you the skinny, because we do pay for that shit (they did some really good Russia reporting we needed to be able to see):
Ahem, let us get out our blockquote:
This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn't previously crossed. It is impeachable.
Despite that passive construction: Is it fucking ever. (WSJ)
Oh hey breaking, BETSY DEVOS just resigned, citing the president being an insurrectionist choad. Like, naming names, saying I can't continue, etc. If you're resigning to avoid 25Aing someone, you don't say THEY SHOULD GET OUT. So there you have it, I gotta go I'm drunk, GOODBYE.
