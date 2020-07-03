This Incredible Gadget Lures Mosquitos Into A Death Trap! Tabs, Fri., July 3, 2020
Trump pardoned the war criminal Clint Lorance. He's in a suit and tie and happy as can be. The war criminal's troops' lives — they testified against him — have been full of anguish and abuse and addiction and suicide and totally fuuuuuucked. — Deep report by the Washington Post
THEY ISSUED BAYONETS TO THE NATIONAL GUARD FOR THE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS IN DC. THAT'S FINE. (AP)
Joe Biden hired 600 lawyers to fight off Trump's election suppression vampires, Buffy-style! GOOD! (USA Today)
Sad loser Trump has no idea how to run against Biden. — Will Bunch, Inquirer
Speaking of white supremacists, white supremacist ideas are rooted in US Christianity. Good for you, NPR. (By Tom Gjelten, author of the fascinating Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba)
Senators Jim Lankford (!) and Ron Johnson (!!) want to swap the national holiday for Christopher Columbus (!!!) for one for Juneteenth (!!!!) We'll take it, guys! — CNN
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott does a perfect 180, orders mandatory masks in Texas. (Texas Tribune) Wonder if he knows this one guy, Dan Patrick? (Wonkette)
"We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don't think there's any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We'll never know," Dan Calabrese, who has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, said Thursday in a post on Cain's website.
Take your pick, Hermancain.com. Either Cain was a victim of the Trump rally, or he with no concern for others spread coronavirus at the Trump rally. Which do you choose?
Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP! https://t.co/Oykdz4xThD— Herman Cain (@Herman Cain)1593639840.0
I mean.
NYT opinion: We have to focus on opening the schools. Instead we're focusing on opening the bars. (New York Times)
But how do you do that when 40 school principals are in quarantine after being exposed during an in-person meeting? — Mercury News
Mike Pence made some *more* Secret Service agents sick. No, with coronavirus. (Washington Post)
ICE ICE canceled. Idiot was going to do a July Fourth concert, but "didn't know" coronavirus was bad. (Consequence of Sound)
Place your bets!
SDNY just announced the Ghislaine Maxwell case - like the original Epstein case - is staffed by the Public Corrupti… https://t.co/oUUiM1KJmK— Elie Honig (@Elie Honig)1593706706.0
Barr pulling this weird shit again. Justice Department considering replacing US attorney in Brooklyn with Barr ally (CNN)
Because there's nothing too small and stupid to cover up, Wilbur Ross is blocking Commerce Department inspector general's report on the time Trump drew a dick on the hurricane map. — Washington Post
There are 10 QAnon candidates on the November ballot! (MediaMatters) Including this sweet treat!
GODDAMMIT EVAN, YOU SUMMONED TUCKER 2024. (BLAAAARGH POLITICO)
LOL their $1.7 billion private WALL already washing away. — ProPublica
Trump campaign suing Omarosa to stop her from talking about her time as a government employee because THAT'S NOT HOW ANY OF THIS WORKS. (TalkingPointsMemo)
Here you guys, science.
Lockdown has provided important research time for science https://t.co/3F0szNPLxo— Theo Shantonas (@Theo Shantonas)1593711566.0
Supreme Court tells Congress it can't see the Mueller Grand Jury testimony, still. Betcha they don't rule on his taxes before the election either. (Independent)
Circuit court redisenfranchises Florida felons after a lower court threw out a state law mandating they pay all fines and fees before they could vote. What poll tax? — Courthouse News
OLD TAB! There's No Such Thing as the Dark Ages. Well, I did not know that, Dr. Eleanor Janega! (Going Medieval via this where she yells at Thomas Friedman)
US Customs Seizes 13-Ton Shipment of Human Hair Weaves, Believed to Have Been Cut From Prisoners in Chinese Internment Camps. So there's tonight's nightmare for you, I am sorry. (TIME)
Let's end on an upnote! Your guide to shaming idiots who don't take COVID-19 seriously. — Drew Magary at Medium
