Outdated Fashion Trends Old Women Still Wear! Tabs, Fri., July 31, 2020

Tabs, Fri., July 31, 2020
John Lewis would like a final word: "Together You Can Redeem the Soul of a Nation."
While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.
That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day. I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.
Emmett Till was my George Floyd. He was my Rayshard Brooks, Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor. He was 14 when he was killed, and I was only 15 years old at the time. I will never ever forget the moment when it became so clear that he could easily have been me. In those days, fear constrained us like an imaginary prison, and troubling thoughts of potential brutality committed for no understandable reason were the bars.
I still haven't gotten to watch this yet.
LIVE: Barack Obama delivers Eulogy at John Lewis Funeral youtu.be
Time for some Trump Won't Leave Game Theory? And one of the outcomes is President Pelosi? This is just a lot. (Vox)
When the press buried Obama for ebola and two Americans died. — Eric Boehlert at PressRun
Frontline's got a whole series on conspiracy theory, racism, all the hits. Have I watched it? I have not! — PBS
Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes, following his attendance at a birthday party for the founder of the KKK, has resigned! No, not as a state rep; as a pastor. — Daily Kos
Portland Journalists Ask For Sanctions As Federal Agents Continue To Assault Reporters And Legal Observers (Techdirt)
"Kentucky town hires social workers instead of more officers - and the results are surprising." (They must be doing that thing where you say the opposite of what you mean! Like Jewish people do!) — Wave3News
Yikes, tab from June, but the new postmaster general, whose wife is Trump's Canadian ambassador nom, has 70 million conflicts of interest at the USPS! (Arkansas Online) One billionaire vs. the mail. (It is a Koch.) (Prospect) And they've been secretly cutting down hours, in some places to as few as four a day, and entire post offices are next. (Vice)
Gore Vidal vs Norman Mailer | The Dick Cavett Show www.youtube.com
Experimental blood test detects cancer four years before symptoms appear? I'll take 10! (Scientific American)
If I listened to podcasts, I am sure I would listen to Michelle Obama's!
Here is a hell of a mea culpa from Romney guy Stuart Stevens! It even calls a racist William F. Buckley racist!
I spent decades working to elect Republicans, including Mr. Romney and four other presidential candidates, and I am here to bear reluctant witness that Mr. Trump didn't hijack the Republican Party. He is the logical conclusion of what the party became over the past 50 or so years, a natural product of the seeds of race-baiting, self-deception and anger that now dominate it. Hold Donald Trump up to a mirror and that bulging, scowling orange face is today's Republican Party.
I saw the warning signs but ignored them and chose to believe what I wanted to believe: The party wasn't just a white grievance party; there was still a big tent; the others guys were worse. Many of us in the party saw this dark side and told ourselves it was a recessive gene. We were wrong. It turned out to be the dominant gene.
A Trump nom too appalling even for Senate Republicans? Anthony Tata must be a hoot! Which is good because they'll doubtless illegally Vacancies Act him anyway! (Daily Beast)
This lady is a pud. She is also running for John Lewis's seat in Congress.
All the celebrities and Democrats catch COVID and magically heal. But Herman Cain is dead! I swear I hate it here.… https://t.co/9MGDrQ2q80— Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸)1596120156.0
Eleanor Smeal and Gloria Steinem have some thoughts on Cate Blanchett's "Mrs. America" about Phyllis Schlafly, and about them. They would rather none of us watch, because it's a bullshit catfight, they say; also they say Schlafly was just window dressing and they were really defeated by the insurance companies which didn't want to not be able to charge women more for less. MEOW, LADIES! ME-OW! (LA Times)
It almost seems like Jared Kushner's testing plan wasn't complete garbage, before Birx happy-talked that it was going away and the testing plan went "poof into thin air." Oh right there's the Jared we know and love:
Most troubling of all, perhaps, was a sentiment the expert said a member of Kushner's team expressed: that because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically. "The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy," said the expert.
That logic may have swayed Kushner. "It was very clear that Jared was ultimately the decision maker as to what [plan] was going to come out," the expert said.
So ... just genocide then. — Vanity Fair
Also! Same tab! Today's hearings will be:
[T]he U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, which is investigating the federal response, will hold a hearing to examine the "urgent need" for a comprehensive national plan, at which Dr. Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield, and Admiral Brett Giroir will testify. Among other things, the subcommittee is probing whether the Trump administration sought to suppress testing, in part due to Trump's claim at his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally in June that he ordered staff to "slow the testing down."
We will try to remember to put up a livestream shell on that! IT SOUNDS PORTANT.
The Alaska lege is looking at banning conversion therapy! So Jeb! Bush's former faith based initiatives director, Suzanne Downing, is calling everybody homosexual pedophiles. (Don't click, she's disgusting.)
Zeynep Tufekci, who is the reason I looked at my husband however many months ago and said, "Babe, it is time to get you a bandana for to be a sexy outlaw" after she screamed and yelled about all the Asian countries HAVING NO GODDAMN CASES OF COVID, says it is time to talk about ventilation. So I am guessing we should talk about ventilation! (Atlantic)
Your comrade Sophie would like to sell you a mask or seven.
This is a tab about how Zsa Zsa Gabor had an affair with her stepson, Nicky Hilton; I got there from a Buzzfeed thing. I don't think I like that tab. (Vanity Fair)
27 taco recipes. We could have had these on every corner. — Leite's Culinaria
Yestertoday our platform was ... it was not awesome. So you may have missed a post or eight (at writing time, eight are still missing from the homepage). If it's not fixed already, just know that I know, and my God have I been working on it.
