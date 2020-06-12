13 Voodoo Spells That Really Work, Tabs, Fri., June 12, 2020
The government suggests single people find a "cuddle buddy" for those long, lonely nights alone in quarantine. If it was that easy, I would've done it in my 20s. (Washington Post)
Or you can just move to Georgia where Gov. Brian Kemp is relaxing most coronavirus restrictions. If only he let people vote as freely as they can spread disease. (Macon Telegraph)
Republican Ohio State Sen. Steve Huffman asked -- out loud -- whether "African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups?" Maybe that's why we're lousy with the COVID-19. This was during a hearing on racism, which Huffman apparently confused for a racism contest. He is an emergency room doctor ... of course, and implicit bias in medicine is not great for minority health. (Dayton Daily News)
Following the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, companies have expressed their support for Black Lives Matter, which is good, but not all of them have truly walked the walk toward racial justice.
Christene Barberich, editor and co-founder of Refinery29, stepped down this week after former black employees came forward with their less than wonderful experiences. (The New York Times)
Over at Bon Appétit, where Puerto Rican-cosplayer Adam Rapoport just resigned as editor in chief, it turns out that only white editors were paid for their video appearances, while the very few editors of color didn't even rate a jelly of the month club membership. That's appalling and gross. (Buzzfeed)
Sohla El-Waylly was paid $50,000 last year as assistant food editor but was quickly asked to do more, including making these drool-inducing sticky buns in a YouTube video that's received more than 1 million views. GET IN MY BELLY!
Starbucks forbids employees from wearing anything in support of Black Lives Matter. I hope black skin is still okay. (The Hill)
Staff members at the Philadelphia Inquirer walked out after an article ran with the headline "Buildings Matter, Too." What a cheap and offensive riff on "Black Lives Matter." Get your own intellectual property, buildings! Top editor Stan Wischnowski later resigned. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Melissa Hillman has a great blog post about the challenges white-run organizations face with “diversity training."
Rep. Eric Swalwell reminds Sen. Ted Cruz that he's a dirtbag who let Donald Trump call his wife “ugly." (Twitter)
Politico thinks Donald Trump is a complicated man. He's not.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn't support removing a statue dedicated to local genocidal crackpot Christopher Columbus from Central Park. He thinks the statues represents "appreciation for the Italian-American contribution to New York." Parisi Bakery on Mott is a better tribute to a fine people. Frank Sinatra got his bread there! (New York Daily News)
Forbes fact-checked that transphobic nonsense J.K. Rowling posted this week. I saw Prisoner of Azkaban in theaters during a trip to Chicago when I turned 30. It was fun. That is the extent of my Harry Potter experience. (Forbes)
