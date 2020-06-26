Most Beautiful Female Athletes In The World! Tabs, Fri., June 26, 2020
Oh, CDC's not playing anymore: U.S. Cases Are Probably 10 Times Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Says. (New York Times)
Here's a fun story about a good Texas judge gittin' into it with a MASK SCOFFLAW AT LOWE'S. (Aren't all stories about mask scofflaws at Lowe's?) — Daily Beast
My my, Attorney General Bill Barr certainly has been a busy little beaver since the beginning, when he started fucking with the Michael Cohen prosecution, even though — like a certain literal actual foreign agent we could mention — he'd already pleaded guilty. Scoopty scoop from New York Times
JUST BECAUSE THEY'VE TURNED AGAINST HUMANITY DOESN'T MEAN WE SHOULD DEFUND THE TERMINATOR PROGRAM. — McSweeney's
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appoints a special prosecutor to examine the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was killed by police after being reported as a "suspicious person" (he was wearing a ski mask) when walking home in Aurora last year. — Denver Post
This former cop says All Cops Are Bastards, and he ... well, it's worth your Medium click. (Medium)
Sucks to be Devin Nunes. We mean more than usual, as judge says he can't sue Twitter for letting a fake cow and a fake mom make fun of him :( (New York Times)
Okay but you guys ... what if it's DELICIOUS?
Oh, the FDIC is axing any sort of state regulations on usury for payday lenders and whatnot? Well, elections have consequences. — Better Markets
How should we help Millennials build wealth (besides just having them inherit Boomers' houses, as that is basically whites-only)? Noah Smith at Bloomberg has some tax-y, South Korea-y house-y nerdy thoughts! — Bloomberg
Oh no scammers, please don't scam the Trumpers, that's Trump's job! (Daily Beast Paydirt)
Fuck you Disneyland for making me want to go to Disneyland SO BADLY when we were going to take Donna Rose to Disneyland this summer because "five year old" and we CANNOT GO TO DISNEYLAND RIGHT NOW. Oh wait, I guess since there's not even a timeline yet for turning Splash Mountain into Princess Tiana's Froggy Awesome Louisiana Bayou and New Orleans Hot Nights Square (not it's real name ... YET), you can go ahead and carry on. Presumably by the time DR's 15, we can all put on our space suits and go stand in virtual Disneyland lines. (Disney blog)
Ma Belle Evangeline - Princess and the Frog www.youtube.com
A good analysis of Saturday Night Live's longtime use of blackface. (Washington Post)
Hey, how do we get more electric vehicle chargers? Would the House Democrats' $494 billion INVEST in America Act help with that? (Niskanen Center)
The Arctic is over 100 degrees, if you were curious YES THAT IS BAD. — Grist
Ok bye.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Give us money please, if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.