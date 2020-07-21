That Scratched CD You Threw Out Might Be More Valuable Than You Realize! Tabs, July 21, 2020
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson thinks kids can just put some Robitussin on COVID-19. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis couple who went Yosemite Sam on protesters walking along their “private street” have been charged with a felony. Gov. Parson has already said he’ll pardon them if convicted. Don’t you hate spoilers? (CNN)
Studies show that Black children are more likely to die after surgery than their white peers. Hard to find a punchline for this one. (USA Today)
A California teen started a petition requesting that Trader Joe’s stop using ethnic variations of the company name for food products from different parts of the world. Trader Joe’s has agreed so say goodbye to "Trader Giotto's" or "Trader Ming's" or "Trader José.” (SFGate)
Georgia state Senator Nikema Williams will replace that late John Lewis on the ballot in November. The first Black woman elected to lead the state Democratic Party, Williams is all but certain to replace Lewis in the House. However, my friends in the Atlanta-based fifth congressional district, please take nothing for granted and go vote like Lewis’s legacy depended on it. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Andrew Gillum opens up about the depression he experienced after he lost the 2018 Florida governor’s race. This is important as there's still unfortunately a stigma in the Black community surrounding mental health.
Andrew Gillum talks very candidly about his battle with addiction and how he’s been in therapy for depression since… https://t.co/X2PqVo8ppW— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1595277794.0
Rightfully angry protesters confronted Ron DeSantis, Florida’s theoretical governor, during an event in Orlando. This guy is one and done in 2022 or Democrats aren’t even trying. (Orlando Sentinel)
Columnist Naomi Ishisaka thinks the press should stop taking everything the police say as gospel. (Seattle Times)
Portland police are likely canoodling with Donald Trump’s goon squad in Portland. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has repeatedly order the feds to leave. The states’ rights crowd remains noticeably quiet. (The Oregonian)
Democrats should run an ad featuring the Navy vet who Trump’s droogs attacked in Portland. (Washington Post)
Trump plans to sends troops to Chicago, as well. He’s a big tough guy. (CNN)
ABC News executive Barbara Fedida will not return to the network after an investigation into her alleged grossness, including making “unacceptable racially insensitive” — or “racist” — comments. (Variety)
Roy Den Hollander, the primary suspect in a fatal shooting at a New Jersey judge's home, was found dead in his house Monday. Hollander allegedly killed US District Court Judge Esther Salas’s son and injured her husband. He was a Manhattan attorney and self-described “anti-feminist,” the type of asshole who sued clubs for having “ladies' nights.” (ABC7ny.com)
