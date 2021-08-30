50 Toddler Lunch Ideas Even The Pickiest Will Love! Tabs, Mon., Aug. 30, 2021
God bless you Louisiana, and good luck. (CNN)
Old man resigns in the middle of psychology class after some fuckhead of a young lady refused to put her goddamn mask on her stupid fuckhead. — Red and Black
Oh no, the horse dewormer broke Ryan Cooper :( (The Week)
Texas poison control has received hundreds of calls from people who forgot not to poison themselves with horse dewormer :( — Texas Public Radio
Mississippi governor explains why Republicans don't give a fuck if they die or kill you: They're going to heaven anyway, so what's the big fuckin' deal? Because "pro-life." (Daily Memphian)
"Fox News gives you COVID" — science. — Research Collection
The Greg Abbott Death Panels. (Daily Edge substack)
Real rage and violence in these fake-ass campaigns:
Over time, it becomes obvious that the same groups of people have been showing up to stage these scenes, as can be witnessed with that group of people in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai — the same group that attacked cancer patient Kate Burns — shouting invective against masks, vaccines, quarantines, "antifa," and pedophiles, while waving "Recall Newsom" flags
— Brooke Binkowski at Truth or Fiction
Menopausal women, COME GIT YR ESTROGEN. (LA Times)
Growing income inequality in Montana. — Kathleen McLaughlin in The Guardian
Ignore that in the very first paragraph she calls Detroit "Michigan's capital," maybe some dumb editor stuck that in there, it happens to the best of us. Things To Know Before You Move To Detroit. (PODS blog)
Pretty interesting summary of dude who visited some Amazon robot grocery stores. Should they worry? PROBABLY. Is it the future anyway? MAYBE. — Full Stack Econ
What happens when you type a URL into your browser? Blog post that teaches you shit, at ... Amazon Web Services blog? Okay thanks!
Wonkette is also for sale for one billion dollars. (Nieman Lab)
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is ad-free and funded by YOU! Do some us-funding please if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.