Here’s Why Half Your Gifts Were Returned Already. Tabs, Mon., Dec. 28, 2020
Vladimir Putin's on his way to becoming a full-blown authoritarian despot. Donald Trump is so jealous. (Washington Post)
Trump might achieve what Putin never did, though — the undermining of US democracy. (The Irish Times)
Authorities confirm that Anthony Q. Warner, 63, was the bomber responsible for the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville. He died in the blast. (Tennessean)
Duke Webb of Florida, a 37-year-old active member of the military, was charged in the seemingly random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley the day after Christmas. Three people — all senior citizens — died, and three people were wounded, including a14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. I hate guns. (NPR)
COVID-19 claimed the life of Dr. William Good who fought Nazis in Poland. (LA Times)
Yes, they’re gonna make a third Wonder Woman movie. Maybe this one will be in the present day ... or at least a less sucky version of the present day. (Variety)
Get ready for all the think pieces from conservatives bemoaning that a white high school student had to withdraw from her chosen college after a video emerged of her using a racial epithet. (She wasn't auditioning for drama school with a David Mamet monologue.) (New York Times)
If you somehow enjoyed camping during the summer, you might also enjoy recreational homelessness during the winter. But be careful. (Seattle Times)
Texas Senator and man of the people Ted Cruz made sure his big donor friends enjoyed some sweet stimmy. (Wall Street Journal)
More people were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week than received the vaccine. That’s probably not good. (The Atlantic)
Americans just kept on traveling for the holidays. This is not the greatest or even an "aw right" generation. (CNN)
Ninety percent of New Yorkers support raising taxes on millionaires and billionaires. What's that we smell? SOCIALISM! (The Nation)
Clemson resident speaks out against South Carolinians who refuse to wear masks. (Greenville News).
And a Greenville resident speaks out against fellow conservatives who won't accept election results. Also: (Greenville News)
Sports writer Stephen J. Nesbitt movingly describes losing his 20-year-old sister Bethany to COVID-19. (The Athletic)
