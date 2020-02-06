What Happens When A Man Grows A Beard, According To Science. Tabs, Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020
I AM DONALD TRUMP AND I THINK I MADE MITT ROMNEY LOOK BAD BY PUTTING HIM IN COOL GLASSES.
Good Senator Sherrod Brown in the New York Times. In Private, Republicans Admit They Acquitted Trump Out of Fear.
Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski Think Donald Trump Is No Longer a Danger. Dahlia Lithwick is ... tart.
Look at this useless dong:
Apropos of nothing, here's a childhood education bill passed by the House, and here's an infrastructure bill passed by the House, and here's 400 others. David Brooks, columnist for the august New York Times, may not be aware that the Senate is run by Not Trump Opponents.
New York Times, when are you going to put David Brooks out of our misery?
Should you use one of your The Nation clicks to read Joan Walsh in Iowa, loving on Elizabeth Warren? Indeed.
Fox News: DHS is canceling those DHS programs that let you skip the airport line after you've had a background check ... but you're only canceled if you're a New Yorker. Bet Fox News frequent fliers out of Manhattan are totally fine with it.
What Ruth Bader Ginsburg wants women to know about choosing a partner (The Lily). CLICK.
Say, Politico, how did Rick Perry waltz past the impeachment probe?
How Canada lifted 300,000 children out of poverty in a single year. (It gave their parents money.)
The Actual State of the Union: It's the worst week in a very long time, people, and it's only Wednesday. Well, it's Thursday now, but anyway ... Drew Magary at Medium.
The National Archives are letting ICE shred documents. Cool. (NYT)
A rape at the VA, and what happened when she reported it. -- Jezebel
Climate change is making it harder to be a young farmer. (Grist) In related news, I enjoy the television situation comedy "Bless This Mess." They are just bad at being young farmers because they are from NEW YORK CITY (you have to say it like the salsa commercial). Also, IT HAS PAM GRIER.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette.