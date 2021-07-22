1/2 Cup Of This (Before Bed) Eats Your Belly Fat Like Crazy! Tabs, Thurs., July 22, 2021
How to think about coronavirus "breakthrough" cases. (Slate) And yes, my family at least will be masking outdoors when we visit Saturday's Portland, Oregon, wonker meetup! (Wonkette)
Fox News's "clear pass" vaccine passport. What a good idea! Maybe the country should consider getting that too! — CNN
Hey, what's up with infrastructure, let's ask David Dayen at The American Prospect!
Oh, so that's what wealth looks like. (M Korostoff)
The Supreme Court no longer even pretending to be bound by legal text and precedent in voting rights cases. — Ian Millhiser at Vox
So Joe Biden's nominee to run the Bureau of Land Management reported a tree spiking to the authorities 30 years ago, and now Republicans are calling her an eco-terrorist? If anything, it just makes TOO MUCH SENSE! (CPR)
Authoritarianism causes loneliness, not the other way around. — John Stoehr at Editorial Board
Ahem RELEVANT. Thank you for stopping an incel massacre, Hillsboro, Ohio, police! (DOJ)
Today I Learned about Utah Senator Mike Lee's great grandpappy, and the massacre for which he was executed. Sweet Jesus. (Wikipedia)
Okay, 1971 had some pretty good albums. (HOLY SHIT THOSE WERE ALL IN ONE YEAR.) — Paste
Fuck it, we're all making triple ginger nectarine jam. As well as apparently 18 other jams. (Food and Wine)
