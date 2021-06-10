The Scariest Creepypasta From Around The Internet! Tabs, Thurs., June 10, 2021
Oh no, Barack Obama did cancel culture to the Republicans, by saying they were being wrong :( (CNN)
Oh no, Joe Biden put all the rich people in a rich people pot, AND ET EM!
Nearly all of President Biden's proposed tax increases would be borne by the highest income 1 percent of households--those making about $800,000 or more—according to a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center. At the same time, Biden would cut taxes for many low- and moderate-income households and reduce them substantially for those with children.
— Analysis at TPC
Swing voters don't know what Democrats do for them. Democrats better do some more stuff AND MESSAGE IT. (NBC News / Lake Research Memo)
Someone in the comments this week was mad Joe Biden is only buying 25 million vax doses for the rest of the world, but it's 500 million. Just FYI. — Political Wire
Liz says this is "Stasi shit," the Trump administration gagging CNN from disclosing it was trying to get their reporter's emails, and Liz is not known for hysteria. — CNN
Oh, here's some Stasi shit too! FBI seeking to keep pretty much everyone's gold and jewels that were at these crimey deposit boxes. (But not everyone was crimey, just the business owner of the private deposit box place.) Good primer as well on forfeiture here. BOOOO FBI! BOOOOO! (LA Times)
Boston Globe would like us to please please PLEASE lock Donald Trump up. — via The Intellectualist
NOTHING TO SEE HERE! Trump-appointed inspector general says Lafayette Square WAS NOT EITHER teargassed so Trump could hold a Bible upside down, so you just stop believing your own eyes and all the contemporaneous accounts and admissions! (ABC News)
A very good takedown of the New York Times's crap takedown of the ACLU. — The New Republic
"A former Tennessee governor's administration helped fund a contract murder of a key federal witness decades ago while embroiled in the state's largest political scandal, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday." Well it's a good thing Tennessee Gov. Roy Blanton (D!) is (D-ead)! (AP)
Stephen Breyer is teeeeeellling youuuuuuu he is not goiiiiiiiing. (Slate)
Will Allowing Mitch McConnell to Save a Supreme Court Vacancy for the Next Republican President Depoliticize the Supreme Court?" Well, when Scott Lemieux puts it like that, it sort of answers itself, no? (Lawyers Guns & Money)
I ever tell you all about the reason Wonkette finally went ad-free? Internet ads had been circling the drain for so long, paying pennies for each thousand readers, and then one month a guy bought ALL MY INVENTORY and then NEVER PAID ME. Two years later he offered to pay me in the fake bitcoin he'd created. Which grifty crookedness endemic to the field is the smallest of the reasons cryptocurrency should be banned! — Robert Kuttner at The American Prospect
I did not expect "Talented Mr. Ripley" / "Cape Fear" / but also a good friend and guy / until he isn't, when I started reading a profile of Twitter/substack journalist Yashar Ali! I did not expect that at all! (LA Mag)
I ... I DO want to read the recipe for Jane Austen's favorite cheese toasties, but it is not in this book review!!! (Guardian)
Don't forget to check out the WONKMEET website, and to seize the means of WONKETTE MEETUP PRODUCTION!
Happy birthday to my mama, for whom I both named Donna Rose and tried like hell to birth on her birthday, but even inducing labor didn't work for a full day.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.