Here’s Why That Pasta Salad That Sat In The Sun For Hours Made Everyone Sick. Tabs, Thurs., May 27, 2021
Eight people were killed and several others wounded in yet another mass shooting Wednesday. The latest sacrifice at the altar of the gun lobby occurred at a light-rail facility in San Jose, California. (CBS News)
Toxic masculinity is a common trait found among mass shooters in the United States. (Mother Jones)
Manhattan prosecutors pursuing a criminal case against Donald Trump’s corrupt enterprises has told at least one witness to prepare to chat with a grand jury. I want a Trump family perp walk. No, I deserve a Trump family perp walk. (CNN)
Ta-Nehisi Coates, Ava DuVernay, Angela Davis, Barry Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, and other individuals more impressive than Andrew Sullivan have signed a letter of support for New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who conservatives are treating like Galileo because she pointed out that slavery was a thing that happened in America. (The Root)
Not to be too nit picky but who writes the headlines in the New York Times? https://t.co/SM4AntRE7F— Manisha Sinha (@Manisha Sinha)1622049906.0
A chilling passage from this New York Times article about the Tulsa race massacre:
On May 31 and June 1, 1921, white mobs descended on the Greenwood district in Tulsa, Okla., shooting and pillaging their way through a vibrant and prosperous Black enclave, reducing it to rubble.
Low-flying airplanes dropped burning turpentine balls, leaving an entire block in what one eyewitness described as "a mass of flame." An all-white local contingent of the National Guard turned a machine gun on the Mount Zion Baptist Church, systematically raking the walls with heavy fire until the stalwart building gave way in a cascade of shattered glass and tumbling bricks.
The one up side, I suppose, to white America mostly forgetting the Tulsa race massacre ever happened is that repulsive people like Marjorie Taylor Greene won't compare the horrific event to someone having to wear a mask inside Trader Joe's. (The Daily Beast)
Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late (damn!) actor Chadwick Boseman, who graduated from the school in 2000 with a degree in directing. I still miss him. (Washington Post)
Central Park Karen Amy Cooper is suing her former employer, Franklin Templeton, for discrimination because the company described her as “racist” when it shitcanned her last year. This seems consistent with her demonstrated character. (Bloomberg)
Dr. Mia Brett had a great piece in the Post about the long historical legacy of entitled white women like Cooper.
The mating call of the Brood X cicadas has residents of Union County, Georgia, calling 911. I had a neighbor in New York with a similar problem. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Montana is getting in on the voter suppression law action, as well. Its newest ballot law could disenfranchise Native populations. As is generally the case in states that do everything possible to keep ballots out of people’s hands, Montana’s gun safety laws are atrocious. (NPR)
Chicago attorney Tiffany Cunningham is set to become the first Black judge to sit on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC. I expected Senator Tom Cotton to grill Cunningham during her confirmation about whether she believes Mookie should’ve been prosecuted for throwing a trash can through the window of Sal’s Pizzeria in Do the Right Thing, but the hearing was short and non-controversial. (Chicago Sun-Times)
Japan is attempting to erase inconvenient facts about its history. American conservatives would be proud. (The Nation)
It’s almost 25 years since I graduated college. Here’s to the summer of 1996!
