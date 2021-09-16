Stop Having Uncomfortable Calls With Your Mechanic! Tabs, Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021
Twenty-six states have taken away their governments' and health departments' ability to protect against disease since the pandemic began. So that is a thing that keeps happening. (AP)
Gee, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, NOTHING OFF THE TOP OF MY HEAD.
Asked by a reporter if he was doing enough to stem the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, the governor said he didn't see other possibilities.
"If you have any good ideas on how we can further slow the spread, I'd be open to it," Kemp immediately shot back.
— AJC
Has he considered ceasing and desisting SUING PLACES THAT MANDATE PEOPLE WEAR MASKS? (July article in US News)
Los Angeles County gonna require proof of vax for indoor bars/nightclubs/etc., as well as for outdoor "mega events." GOOD. — ABC News
Unvaccinated people on Tik-Tok are calling themselves "purebloods," sorry, I have to go die. (Vice)
Canadian old-growth-logging protests vs. Canadian asshole anti-mask/-vax/-healthcare workers/-not dying protests. Friend of Wonk Andrew Fleming at iPolitics!
The New York Times's pathetic politics coverage, California recall edition! — Eric Boehlert at PressRun
Everybody's pathetic political coverage, why can't everyone just get along like 9/11 edition! — Dan Froomkin at PressWatchers
Wait just a fucking minute, the harshest critique of the press as war-enabling lapdogs came from BUSH PRESS SEC SCOTT MCCLELLAN???? Well, I had no idea. (Old Froomkin at Nieman Watchdog)
Oh my goodness Glenn Greenwald:
Liberals swooned emotionally all day yesterday for George W. Bush because they crave his War on Terror, but just want it unleashed domestically at their political opponents," Greenwald declared.
"Hearing Bush link 9/11 with 1/6, and compare his War on Terror with their new one, was ecstasy for them," he argued, calling comparisons between conservatives and "alleged 'Muslim extremists'" one of the "top political priorities of US liberalism, whose authoritarianism cannot be overstated."
It CANNOT BE OVERSTATED! NO OVERSTATEMENT IS POSSIBLE ON OUR AUTHORITARIANISM, SAYS THE GUY WHO DEFENDS LITERAL VIOLENT NAZIS AND CALLS THEIR VICTIMS "ODIOUS AND REPUGNANT." LOL don't click (I mean, you can click that last one), for the blockquote above it's fucking RT.
LOL Arizona Senate President Karen Fann had given Maricopa County voters' records to the "Cyber Ninjas" and then defied three court orders to turn Cyber Ninjas' "audit" records over to the public and now the AZ Supreme Court is like nah you will, and she's "conferring" with her attorney, what a fucking scumbag. (AZ Republic)
Techdirt writes an amicus brief for your Wonkette! Thanks Techdirt!
From the desk of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer:
Everywhere I go these days, I encounter variations on the same question. "Your Honor, when do you think you'll be done juggling my great-grandmother's irreplaceable wedding china?" "Your Honor, wouldn't it maybe be a good idea to put those down?" "Your Honor, does it worry you at all that these floors are made of marble, and that you are very old?"
Balls and Strikes is out to do rhetorical violence to the rightwing judiciary. (Editors note) And they've got Lisa Needham writing on day one, about how much the rightwing media ecosystem is having to LIE about Roe v. Wade.
I just have no idea what is going on with this opioid-addicted, law-firm-thieving South Carolina Republican whose wife and son were murdered, there's another son who manslaughtered someone in a boat (?) — wait, no,
same son — and a housekeeper's wrongful death (?), and then he tried to murder himself for a different son? BE MORE HELPFUL CNN. AH here we go: Cops now probing death of housekeeper. Thank you Daily Beast!
Who's popular? Just Joe Biden. — Newswise
WHALES! (CBS News)
Hey, what do we for Yom Kippur? Well apparently we were supposed to start it last night, but: no eating, drinking, leather shoes, or sextimes. Plus being sorry and other stuff, according to the Wik! Well, it does not sound as fun as "get drunk, dance, and give to the poor" like Purim, but I like the being sorry part and am very good at it sometimes.
Also: pineapple raisin noodle kugel. That seems easy! But you're not supposed to cook today, or I'm not, whatever, did I show this you this?
I grabbed the chewed-all-the-way-around-the-circumference apple the girls left on the coffee table and put honey on it.— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King)1631116263.0
