How Drunk Is Too Drunk For Your Zoom Holiday Gathering? Tabs, Tues., Dec. 15, 2020
The nation's ambitious COVID-19 vaccination roll-out began Monday. I'm usually a pretty cynical SOB, so let me pause her to say this is quite an achievement. Now wear your masks, stay home for the holidays, and don't screw this up. (The New York Times)
COVID-19 vaccines have just arrived in Oregon, as well. I'm gonna live forever, bitch! No, seriously, I plan to wait my turn. (The Oregonian)
Women with doctoral degrees, otherwise known as fucking doctors, explain why that Wall Street Journal op-ed was so goddamn infuriating. (The Lily)
A suspected Russian hack of US government agencies went undetected for months. Man, if this were antifa or a Black Lives Matter rally, Donald Trump would send in the troops! (Wall Street Journal)
Trump took a break from his failed coup to complain that the Cleveland baseball team was changing its name. (Yahoo! Sports)
Here is Trump in 1993 saying racist stuff about “Indians" during a congressional hearing.
Read this op-ed piece explaining why Ms. Stacey Abrams is nothing like that rotten Halloween pumpkin, Donald Trump. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
CNN's parent company, AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, refused to air Trump's lying-ass ads claiming the 2020 election was rigged. Good for them. (Bloomberg)
Louisville, Kentucky, cops broke into Breonna Taylor's home and fatally shot her and now one of those scumbags, Jonathan Mattingly, is suing her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who watched them kill her, for “assault and emotional distress." Actual human being Tyler Perry has donated $100,000 to Walker's legal defense fund, which should not have to exist if more honorable people entered law enforcement. (Variety)
Joel Miles, the mayor of Wiggins, Mississippi, died Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19. He'd begged his resistant constituents to wear masks. Because she's a Republican, his widow, Mary Miles, now realizes the coronavirus is real. (Mississippi Free Press)
"When COVID-19 first appeared, I, myself, said some very ignorant things concerning this awful disease. But I have learned the hard way this is not a hoax," she wrote [on Facebook]. "It is real! … If you don't agree with me, it's okay but just remember this. This is my post and I'm doing EVERYTHING I know how to do to help someone else."
Business owners in Fresno, California, claim that COVID-19 is a luxury they can't afford to acknowledge. Meanwhile, more people die every day. (LA Times)
This is literally all Mitch McConnell's fault.(Time)
It's harder to justify paying an extra $500 to $700 a month to live in downtown Seattle so you can walk to work, when the pandemic has people working from home for the foreseeable future. People who are still working in Seattle are considering no longer living in Seattle. Some have moved to Mount Vernon, the San Juan Islands, Whidbey Island, and Eastern Washington, while others are even leaving the state and heading to Idaho, Montana, and Utah. (Seattle Times)
Not to get self-indulgent here, but if folks are starting to bail on Seattle, let's please support the local businesses that remain. My friends at Cafe Nordo in Pioneer Square will deliver their holiday murder mystery, Christmas of the Corn, straight to your home, no matter where you currently. It's a radio play with snacks included, the ultimate “room service." (Cafe Nordo)
The great Ann Reinking passed away on Saturday. The Seattle native was 71. She choreographed the long-running Chicago revival on Broadway and starred in the original cast as Roxie Hart. She also lit up the screen in 1979's All That Jazz. I'm out of words now.
