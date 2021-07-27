Answer 6 Random Questions That Won’t Result In Someone Stealing Your Identity. Tabs, Tues., July 27, 2021
The House select committee investigation into the Donald Trump-inspired MAGA insurrection begins today. Republican Liz Cheney will deliver opening remarks, presumably about how she’s opposed to attempts on her life by a violent mob. (Washington Post)
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy hasn’t ruled out some weak sauce “punishment” for 1/6 committee members Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who he calls “Pelosi Republicans.” Maybe that’s why he’s still attached to Trump. He needs someone to come up with better insulting nicknames. (Forbes)
Some patients who’ve had COVID-19 might develop symptoms that resemble early Alzheimer’s. We’ve reached the nadir of American society where I’m not sure the MAGA crowd would accept an Alzheimer’s cure. (NPR)
President Joe Biden announced Monday that “long COVID” will be treated as a disability under federal civil rights laws. That’s good news about a regrettable situation. (CSPAN)
President Biden: "I'm proud to announce a new effort, the first of its kind, to help Americans grappling with long… https://t.co/sybVaUiFgN— CSPAN (@CSPAN)1627314566.0
If you do contract COVID-19 or one of its variants, you're still far better off if you're vaccinated. So says science! (The Atlantic)
Healthcare workers politely request that their employers mandate COVID-19 vaccination among their staff. You'd think it's a non-brainer. (Wall Street Journal)
A generational gap has emerged regarding a return to the office. Younger employees appreciate the flexibility of remote work, and older employees can't stand the sight of their families and miss water cooler discussion. And possibly water coolers in general. (New York Times)
Virtual contact during the pandemic was reportedly worse for older people than no contact at all. There's probably a joke here about "small portions." (CNN)
Biden and Senate Democrats remain hopeful that the same party that's enabled and protected the insurrectionist in chief will negotiate in good faith on this bipartisan infrastructure deal. (Independent)
Elie Mystal explains why scrapping gun regulations won’t stop the police for harassing and killing Black people. It’s far more likely to produce the opposite result. (The Nation)
White nationalists allegedly defaced a Northeast Portland, Oregon, mural in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. But I was told there’s no racism in Portland. (Willamette Week)
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay the fine the Norwegian women's beach handball team received because they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms, as required by sick fucks. (Associated Press)
The Sex and the City reboot without Kim Catrall’s Samantha Jones (so, just, “the City”) is apparently a disaster. (The Daily Beast)
Adam Ragusea reveals the identity of the animal that survives its own consumption.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Keep Wonkette going forever, please, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."