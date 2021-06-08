15 Money Management Tips People Wish They’d Known Before Their Legs Were Broken. Tabs, Tues., June 8, 2021
Max Boot on why it's a bad idea to underestimate Donald Trump. (Washington Post)
Up-and-coming GOP candidates are pushing the Big Lie big time. (New York Times)
Deepak Bhargava makes the case for Maya Wiley as the next mayor of New York. Wiley's awesome, which concerns me because New York doesn't usually elect awesome mayors. (The Nation)
President Joe Biden has a few months left to officially realize Republicans are irredeemable bastards. (The Atlantic)
Not that Krysten Sinema will listen but the GOP's assault on voting rights in Texas and Arizona, where I hear she lives, is a true "crisis." (The New Yorker)
Kayleigh McEnany whined on Fox State Media about CNN's supposedly "obsequious" interview with Jen Psaki. McEnany is one of the worst people who ever lived, and I'm including the Borgias. (The Daily Beast)
Restaurants are still struggling to fill positions but it's not because people are deadbeats. No, they tried out different career paths that didn't involve ungrateful assholes breathing COVID on them. (NPR)
Nevada's Democratic-led legislature passed a public health option, which is much better than passing bills restricting voting access. It's as if Democrats, unlike Republicans, want to help people. (CNN)
Also, in the Silver State, a new law will outlaw about 40 percent of the grass in Las Vegas to conserve water. Cannabis, fortunately, will remain legal. (Associated Press)
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek is making the move to expel creepy Rep. Mike Nearman, the insurrectionist's best friend. (The Oregonian)
A 77-year-old Washington woman convicted of feeding bears on her property asked if this was all because she was from Switzerland. Yeah, you're going read the hell out of this story. (Seattle Times)
Here's some great places to stop for food and drink while exploring Oregon's delightful Columbia River Gorge. (Eater)
Mikael Wood dared to rank all 85 of Prince's singles. Her number one is a personal favorite. (L.A. Times)
And a shout out to my college acting teacher and fellow Prince fan Harold Leaver, who would often quote the line from “Daddy Pop": “Whenever you say that you can't/That's when you need to be trying." My son hears this a lot now, as well.
