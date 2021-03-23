40 Cooking Hacks That’ll Make You Ask, ‘Why Don’t I Just Buy An Oven?’ Tabs, Tues., March 23, 2021
President Joe Biden isn’t one to dilly dally. He’s already set to drop a $3 trillion bill for universal pre-K and climate change initiatives funded by the blood and tears of billionaires. (The New York Times)
Former union leader and two-term mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, was confirmed Monday as Labor secretary. I’ll resist saying that’s wicked awesome, but it is! (NPR)
Ten Republicans sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter asking that she call off an investigation into the results of the House race in Iowa's 2nd District, which was decided by just six votes in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Nine of those Republicans voted to impeach the insurrectionist in chief, so maybe they’re calling in a favor. The remaining Republican can get bent. (Washington Post)
Kraken-handler Sidney Powell, who at some point passed a bar exam, has moved to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against her. She’s had most of her cases dismissed, so she hopes that’ll work to her advantage this time. Powell is pursuing the Tucker Carlson Defense, in which she claims no serious person with command of their faculties would believe a word she says. This is what happens when you’d rather get disbarred than pay someone a jillion dollars (in cash). (Bloomberg)
Employees at Dominion reportedly received death threats because of the lies Powell recklessly spread while catering to the mad king. She’s what you might call “deplorable.” (Axios)
Republicans with their eyes on 2024 are entering the “Hope Trump Doesn’t Run” stage of the eventual primary. Florida Senator Rick Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are still in the “Hope No One Else Runs” stage. (Politico)
How the pandemic killed birthday parties. It’s also done a lot of bad things, as well. (Economist)
It’s hard to get excited about a DC statehood bill as long as the filibuster exists. It’s like cruising the fancy house section of Zillow. (NPR)
In 2002, Kyrsten Sinema, social worker, said this: "Until the average American realizes that capitalism damages her livelihood while augmenting the livelihoods of the wealthy, the Almighty Dollar will continue to rule. It certainly is not ruling in our favor." In 2021, Kyrsten Sinema, US senator, gave a dramatic thumbs down to a minimum wage increase. Wha' happened? (The Nation)
Black, Indigenous and Pacific Islander communities in Oregon have had higher COVID-19 hospitalization rates than all other racial groups. That’s horrible, but on the upside, if POC had a natural immunity, the previous White House occupant would have tried turning us into Soylent Green Vaccine. Wow, that got dark, and this is me looking at the bright side of life. (Willamette Week)
Scientists want to stuff the moon with Earth spunk. It's not as gross as it sounds. (CNN)
Oscar-nominated director Emerald Fennell (The Crown) is going to write a movie based on the DC Comics hero Zatanna. Shut up and take my money. (Variety)
I reviewed HBO’s six-part QAnon documentary. It’s scary but compelling. (AV Club)
