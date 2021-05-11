This Is Why No One Remembers How Drunk You Got At Your Cousin’s Wedding. Tabs, Tues., May 11, 2021
New York will start offering vaccinations to people at subway and rail locations. After your subway shot, you’ll even receive a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way tickets for the Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North. Increasing access to vaccines, as well as incentives, is a solid attempt to get us closer to herd immunity. (New York Times)
Monday, 44 attorneys general sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking that he not launch a separate Instagram for kids younger than 13. Next, they’ll send a letter politely requesting that Cobra Commander scrap plans for a so-called “Pyramid of Darkness.” (CNN)
President Joe Biden’s approval rating is sitting pretty at 61 percent. The one-term loser never did this well in polls conducted in his own bedroom. (Associated Press)
Tom Lopach discusses the existential threat the GOP anti-voter bill poses to our democracy, if we can keep it. (The Nation)
Here’s your moment of Stacey Abrams zen.
WATCH: If our votes were not powerful, they wouldn't be trying to silence us. Now is the time to keep using our pow… https://t.co/lJmjZzVaH9— Stacey Abrams (@Stacey Abrams)1620672615.0
What a shocker! Virginia State Police Trooper Robert G. Hindenlang had no good reason for pulling over Juanisha C. Brooks, who is Black and has very good reason for distrusting the police. (Washington Post)
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that gay and transgender people will be protected from discrimination in health care. It’s as if they’re both citizens and people. (NPR)
Shallow Hal star Gwyneth Paltrow confesses that she broke down during the pandemic and consumed bread and booze like a common French person. (The Guardian)
You probably don’t want wine made from apples grown near Chernobyl. (Vice)
Tucker Carlson is potentially America’s biggest health problem, because your conservative relatives look at what he calls his face and still takes him seriously. (The Daily Beast)
Check out this excerpt from Clint Smith’s book about the lost cause that endures in the former home of the Confederacy. (The Atlantic)
I had the pleasure of reviewing the impressive adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Underground Railroad, which drops on Amazon Prime this Friday. (The A.V. Club)
Oooh, an oral history of Madonna's 1991 Truth or Dare concert film. Kevin Costner almost didn’t recover from calling Madonna’s show “neat.” (Vulture)
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Looking for someone to give that cash to? Why not us?
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."