19 Things Only People Who Can Count To 20 Will Understand. Tabs, Tues., May 25, 2021
Donald Trump's Commerce Department started investigating Americans who criticized the administration on social media. But Republicans are so big on freedom of speech! (Washington Post)
On the anniversary of George Floyd's brutal murder, Joshua Adams wonders if Black people are allowed to be afraid in America. (The Nation)
The Nation also suggests that we can effectively fight white supremacy by doing the exact opposite of whatever Stephen Miller thinks up.
The latest Andrew Yang interview has me wondering if Yang has ever actually lived in New York City. (“Friends" marathons don't count.) (Vulture)
i asked @andrewyang about his favorite billionaires, racial stereotypes, and his plan for bringing peace to the mid… https://t.co/wDbHyknth9— ziwe (@ziwe)1621857921.0
Texas deputies are accused of sexually abusing rookies during prostitution stings and then covering it up. This is infuriating, disgusting, and not at all surprising. (The Daily Beast)
Former St. Paul, Minnesota, cop Brett Palkowitsch received six years for using excessive force against an unarmed Black man, Frank Baker. The "excessive force" involved siccing a police dog on the 52-year-old Baker and repeatedly kicking him in the chest, breaking his ribs and causing his lungs to collapse. This is cruel and unusual even if Baker was actually involved in a crime, which he wasn't. Just what kind of people are police departments hiring? (Newsweek)
Samoa's first female leader, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, was locked out of Parliament because the previous leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, insists he's still in charge. Thankfully, that would never happen here in the glorious US of A with all our fancy respect for democracy. (NPR)
A new poll shows that 53 percent of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is the true president, and that's the least scary thing they believe. The last time the country had an extra “president" was during the Civil War. This makes the Mar-a-Lago resident the new Jefferson Davis, although he's more like Jefferson Davis Hogg. (Ipsos)
The moon is strutting its stuff for us this week. There's both a super moon and a total eclipse
of the heart. (AP)
Emily Post's post-pandemic social etiquette. (The New Yorker)
Beto O'Rourke is considering a run for governor. I'm not sure that Texas is ready to flip yet, but I'll still send some bucks Beto's way if he gives it a shot. (ABC News)
Republicans are so over ballot initiatives, which they consider yet another remnant of our boring democracy. (New York Times)
It's almost summer and here are some cool places to eat outside in Portland, Oregon! (Eater)
