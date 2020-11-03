How To Lose A Guy In Just One, Important Day! Tabs, Tues., Nov. 3, 2020
It’s Election Day and Americans across the country are voting, no matter how much it inconveniences Republicans. (Buzzfeed News)
Black Georgia voters are turning out for this election in record numbers. Read the following, cry, and then come back for more Tabs. (NBC News)
Norman Williams hadn't voted in 52 years.
But the 75-year-old retired Atlanta resident cast his first ballot since 1968 earlier this month for Joe Biden for one simple reason: His intense desire to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office.
"It's everything about him. He's a narcissist, he's a liar, he's a racist, he's proven he doesn't know what he's doing," Williams said.
"I had not thought about voting for years, because I always felt my one vote wasn't going to mean nothing," he added. "But it's too important now to not do it.”
The 2020 election is estimated to boast the highest voter participation since 1908. Let’s send that bastard packing. (NPR)
However, we wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place if you sexist asshats had listened to the Email Lady. (New York Times)
Uncle Joe gets his Eminem on.
We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don’t miss the chance — vote. https://t.co/6khzdLyIjL— Joe Biden (@Joe Biden)1604339100.0
Much like the Civil War, this election has pitted brother against brother who doesn’t support a racist. Pity. (Reuters)
Owners of Los Angeles sporting teams donated $642,200 to Joe Biden and a whopping $7,971 to Donald Trump. (Los Angeles Times)
Two disruptive poll challengers in Detroit were removed this weekend. One reportedly wore a Jason Voorhees-style mask, called the whole process “crooked,” and said racist crap. The other guy was probably worse. Michigan Secretary of State and self-described marathoner Jocelyn Benson promises that any and all "voter intimidation will be charged ... to the fullest extent of the law.” (Detroit Free-Press)
The average coronavirus case count in Oregon surpassed 500 for the first time. Sigh. We're never leaving the house. (The Oregonian)
Also, in Lake Oswego, Oregon, someone left a severed deer head near a Biden/Harris campaign sign and a Black Lives Matter sign. Another severed dear head was found next to a Black Lives Matter sign on someone’s front lawn. (The Oregonian)
Some Idaho residents have just plain given up on containing the coronavirus.
"I think we just open up and we just let it take its course," said Nancy Hillberg, 68, as church members mingled after the service. "Just let it be done.”
That’s not American exceptionalism in action. That’s Trump’s blasé approach to the virus, which is also contagious and deadly. (Seattle Times)
The Kentucky State Police training program quoted Hitler (Adolf Hitler) and famous racist loser Robert E. Lee. They are likely to invoke George Costanza: “Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?” (Washington Post)
New York police were oh-so-supportive of the Trump cultists blocking traffic on bridges and generally behaving like assholes this weekend. They predictably put the smack down on counter protesters and two photographers, who the NYPD claimed weren’t “credentialed” members of the press. Yeah, that’s not how the First Amendment works. (Gothamist)
On election night 2016, most of us expected a bad joke to end, but instead a nightmare began. Stephen Colbert’s escalating shock and horror during his live election night special was compelling, yet tragic, television. Don’t make him (and us) go through that again. (Variety)
Now go vote!
