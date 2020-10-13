Here’s The Safest Way To Take A Selfie With Bigfoot. Tabs, Tues., Oct.13, 2020
The ongoing pissing match between New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo, who are supposedly both Democrats, is causing unnecessary confusion during the COVID-19 crisis. Grow up, guys. (The New York Times)
Lonnie Norman, the mayor of Manchester, Tennessee, which hosts the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, died Monday from COVID-19. He was hospitalized on October 1, a day before Donald Trump took his COVID-19 spa break at Walter Reed medical center. (NBC News)
Animal rights activists object to a possible COVID-19 vaccine that would involve harvesting a compound from shark livers. Conservationists claim that this could result in the deaths of at least 500,000 sharks. That certainly raises lots of ethical questions, but don't kid yourself, Jimmy, if a shark ever got the chance, it would kill you and everyone you care about. (NPR)
US airlines reported a combined loss of $12 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue dropped 86 percent from the past year. Analysts predict that third quarter results will suck just as bad. (CNN)
Baseball legend Joe Morgan died Sunday at 77. The second baseman played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 1972 to 1979, and he made it to the All-Star team each year. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990. (The Athletic)
Dr. Anthony Fauci again asked the Trump campaign not to use his image and words, against his will, in their crummy campaign ads. He warns that a second ad featuring him could “backfire on them," which is pretty gangster.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN the Trump campaign should take down the ad misrepresenting his words as an endorsement… https://t.co/bVhDRvLq33— The American Independent (@The American Independent)1602534002.0
Early voting began in Georgia Monday, and lines were absurdly long for a country that theoretically has free elections. It's not a Beyoncé concert. You shouldn't have to camp out overnight to cast a ballot. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Production on the NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" has shut down for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. It's not a big shock that the series cares more about public health than the Republican-controlled Senate. (Deadline)
Please take a moment to read the second installment in an ongoing series about the America George Floyd and others like him experienced. (The Washington Post)
President Klan Robe once again declared war on Portland after vandals defaced statues of dead presidents during a so-called “Day of Rage." Trump declared Biden responsible, because he is hardly the Sherlock Holmes of property crimes. (The Oregonian)
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has given AMC and Cinemark theaters the go-ahead to reopen under revised Phase 2 guidelines. The theaters will open at 25 percent capacity so don't expect to see any blockbusters. Maybe they'll re-release Battlefield Earth. (Seattle Times)
Theatres are closed, but magician Helder Guimarães is selling out shows on Zoom. (Los Angeles Times)
During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, President Crop Circle promised to look into whether aliens exist. Oh well, that's almost something close to science. (Business Insider)
Speaking of little green men, noted alien hunter Fox Mulder turns 60 today. David Duchovny, the actor who brought him to life on “The X-Files," reached that milestone this summer.
